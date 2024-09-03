“She Need To Seek Therapy…For Her Behavior”: Social Media Suggests Caitlin Clark Fans Are Trying To “WhiteMob” Sheryl Swoopes Into Place

Sheryl Swoopes has been permanently identified as the opposition and leading hater to the Caitlin Clark cult, who, according to Connecticut Sun guard DiJonai Carrington, are the “nastiest fans in the W.”

WNBA legend and analyst Sheryl Swoopes has ended her friendship with Nancy Lieberman over a disagreement concerning Swoopes’ Caitlin Clark takes. (Photo: Getty Images)

What’s Everybody’s Beef With WNBA Legend and Analyst Sheryl in Swoopes?

They refuse to let her live down statements she made about Clark on Gilbert Arenas’ podcast that Swoopes later admitted were mistakenly riddled with hyperbole and misinformation concerning the validity of Clark’s all-time NCAA scoring record, her age, eligibility and shot attempts.

“If you’re going to break a record to me, if it’s legitimate you have to break that record in the same amount of time that the player set it,” Swoopes said.

“If Kelsey Plum broke that record in four years, well Caitlin should have broken that record in four years. But because there’s a COVID year, then there’s another year, so she’s already had an extra year to break that record, so is it truly a broken record?” “I don’t think (it’s a true broken record) but that will go in the record book as Caitlin Clark is the all-time …whatever it is I don’t know what the number is…but that’s the way it will be, but I don’t think there should be.”



Swoopes continued: “Caitlin Clark probably takes about 40 shots a game… “When she comes to the league, regardless of what team she goes to that has vets on that team, she’s probably not going to get 40 shots a game.

WNBA Fans Went In On Sheryl Swoopes For Clark Misinformation

First Clark’s boyfriend checked her, and then from that moment she’s been trying to mend fences with Clark, but Swoopes clearly doesn’t feel like she owes any of Clark’s nasty fans any more apologies.

Caitlin Clark fans are like rabid dogs when you criticize her in any way, and they are willing to defend the WNBA’s new cash cow against anyone who tries to downplay her impact on the sport.

As far as the growing legion of new WNBA fans are concerned, women’s basketball started with Clark and her run at Iowa.

As much as Clark’s presence has elevated a league that seemed to be making only incremental gains prior to her arrival, the praise for her always seems to come with a knock on her predecessors, which is something that her supporters acknowledge.

The same way Caitlin Clark fans believe Swoopes is intentionally slighting her, Swoopes supporters feel the venom against the WNBA legend comes from a place deeper than basketball.

Sheryl Swoopes is a strong, smart Black woman. If you #CaitlinClark fans think you're gonna "white mob" her into place where you feel more secure?



It ain't gonna happen 😂.



She's built for your bullshit.



You can try all you want. She'll be here & so will her supporters. #WNBA pic.twitter.com/9OI25OoX8C — GC4* (@GodzChild4eva) September 2, 2024

Sheryl Swoopes Is A Legend Who Deserves Respect

Sheryl Swoopes is known as one of the pioneers of the women’s game that took its first explosive step following the 1996 Olympics. She’s a three-time MVP who also was an integral part of the WNBA’s first “Big Three” and the only franchise to win four straight championships (Houston Comets).

She also broke ground in becoming the first WNBA superstar to prove that women could give birth, come back and be just as effective, dedicated.

For years Swoopes has been respected as one of the true GOAT candidates and ever since she made those comments about Clark and has engaged in constant negative exchanges with Clark fans, her career as a women’s basketball analyst has been on the rocks.

Swoopes has endured attacks from not just fans but her fellow colleagues. Big names in the game such as Stephen A. Smith and Nancy Lieberman.



Sheryl Swoopes Losing Friendships Over Caitlin Clark Controversy

In fact, the Clark controversy has led to a fractured friendship between Swoopes and Lieberman two of the pioneers of the sport. Over the weekend, Swoopes did not call the Fever-Wings game and instead was replaced by Lieberman, a fine analyst in her own right and former Big Three coach.

On Monday, Lieberman appeared on Stephen A. Smith’s show and revealed that Swoopes ended their friendship when she tried to tell her that she was wrong for trying to clown Clark with the wrong information.

“I called [Sheryl Swoopes] as a friend and I said “you can have your own opinion about anybody but you do have to get the stats right.”

“She got upset with me… and so our relationship is pretty much not happening at this point.”



Nancy Lieberman on her relationship with Swoopes https://t.co/0rDVrEdMVO pic.twitter.com/Ktghz1UE7W — Clark Report (@CClarkReport) September 2, 2024

“I called [Sheryl Swoopes] as a friend and I said “you can have your own opinion about anybody but you do have to get the stats right.” “She got upset with me… and so our relationship is pretty much not happening at this point,” Lieberman revealed. Swoopes wasn’t happy with the way Leiberman outed her, so she struck back at Lieberman on social media and confirmed she was ending their friendship. Now here you go! I get what you trying to do wit ya boy @stephenasmith but it ain't working. You know good and well what happened. And ditto…my life is good without you too(and him). You wanna go there? https://t.co/puXmIfjy56 — Sheryl Swoopes (@airswoopes22) September 2, 2024

Real high school level, stuff to be honest.

Swoopes continues to defend herself, remind fans that she doesn’t work for the WNBA and has her own opinions. She also is standing firm on the fact that she apologized for her misinformation on Clark and has since spoken with CC directly and buried any bad feelings.

Earlier in the day, Swoopes released several text messages she sent to Clark in February privately apologizing for messing up some stats while talking about Clark’s NCAA record.

Here is a text conversation between Sheryl Swoopes and Caitlin Clark. Sheryl personally reached out to her back in February to apologize. Swoopes has no ill will towards Caitlin. CC fans can you please move on and stop harassing Sheryl ? Thanks in advance. https://t.co/j0Pf2KkH7t — Val Whiting (@iamcoachval) September 2, 2024

Stephen A. Smith Disses Sheryl Swoopes’ Latest Take On Caitlin Clark and Indiana Fever

Swoopes also didn’t do herself any favors when she was criticized for giving commentary on the Indiana Fever’s incredible win streak that currently has them over .500 (17-16) and moving up the playoff seeding after entering the break at 9-14. The Fever have a winning record for the first time since the 2019 season when Indiana started the season at 4-3.

In fact, Swoopes credited everyone on the team BUT Clark, who’s averaging 18.7 points per game and leading the league in assists, which of course enraged all of the CC fans who have basically decided to make enemies of anyone who has an honest or dismissive opinion about Clark’s impact on the league.

Stephen A. Smith’s scathing criticism of that very commentary only fueled the fire as her colleague attacked her in the same manner as Clark fans.

Sheryl Swoopes Has Been Labeled As A Cark Hater

You have to admit, even when you’re Sheryl Swoopes, if you’re going against a force that has the support of the WNBA, Nike, Magic Johnson, Barstool Sports, ESPN and every new WNBA fan in existence, it’s probably going to be a losing battle.

Swoopes has already been bumped, probably, from covering Fever games in the future due to complaining fans and an overall perception that she can’t be fair in her assessment of Clark.

One X user even suggested Swoopes “seek therapy or some kind of specialist for her behavior and vendettas she has going on.”

Sheryl Swoopes need to seek therapy or some kind of specialist for her behavior & vendettas she has going on bc it makes absolutely zero sense why she is behaving this way. There’s a reason why she was fired from Loyola & the team refused to play for her. She clearly got issues https://t.co/udtbvvGVNd — 🌕 (@moonstranding_) September 2, 2024

It’s a rough rep that hasn’t garnered her any favor with new generation WNBA fans who have no idea who Swoopes is outside of stories about her early exploits in the league.

Fans have gone as far as to bring up Swoopes tumultuous tenure as head women’s basketball coach at Loyola Chicago when she was dismissed in a heap of controversy concerning the culture of her team and her aggressive coaching style.

They are leaving no stone unturned. Sure, Swoopes is getting plenty of support from fans who want or protect her from further attacks and who don’t think that everything in the WNBA is predicated on the narrative that Clark is a savior and a superior player to 99 percent of the league.



Oh..one more thing before I roll out



Let's not forget what Nancy Lieberman said about Chennedy Carter; we all heard it



I ain't gon say what I really think of Stephen A



But best believe, I WILL come to @airswoopes22 defense. I'm being nice, so don't try me pic.twitter.com/ybzurP4UQ1 — Tony (@SouthfieldOG) September 3, 2024

One X user promised to ride with Swoopes and protect her at all costs.

“Sheryl Swoopes is a strong, smart Black woman. If you #CaitlinClark fans think you’re gonna ‘whitemob’ her into place where you feel more secure? It ain’t gonna happen. She’s built for your bullsh-t. You can try all you want. She’ll be here & so will her supporters. #WNBA”

But it’s not enough when your agenda seems to collide with what big corporate wants. Picking and choosing your battles is important and it seems Swoopes has definitely picked the losing side.

It won’t be easy to recover from the target that she’s put on her back.