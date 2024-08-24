“Do You Realize, Sheryl Swoopes, That You’re Insane To Do That?”| Stephen A. Smith Calls Out WNBA Legend For Blatantly Ignoring Caitlin Clark’s Impact On Indiana Fever

Another day and another former WNBA legend not giving 2024 No. 1 overall pick Caitlin Clark her due.

The latest is former Houston Comets superstar and four-time WNBA champion Sheryl Swoopes, who has been guilty of misspeaking as pertains to Clark in the past.

Sheryl Swoopes Throwing Shade At Caitlin Clark Again?

The former Texas Tech legend, who led the Red Raiders to the 1993 NCAA championship by scoring a record 47 points in the title game, recently lauded the aforementioned Clark’s teammates for the team’s turnaround this season, and not her.

This despite Clark leading the league in assists and accounting for more points created than any other player in the WNBA.

During a recent episode of her “Queens of the Court” podcast, Swoopes credited Fever players Aliyah Boston, Kelsey Mitchell and Lexie Hull for the team’s current success which has seen them go from 1-8 to 13-15 and the No. 7 seed in the playoff picture.

Stephen A. Smith CALLS OUT Sheryl Swoopes as well as other media on their reporting of Caitlin Clark. #wnba #FeverRising #caitlinclark pic.twitter.com/Cyb0SotXvv — Ken Swift (@kenswift) August 23, 2024

Stephen A. Calls Out Swoopes

Speaking on his podcast, “The Stephen A. Smith Show” on Friday, the always-opinionated Smith had this to say about Swoopes completely disregarding Clark.

“Do you realize, Sheryl Swoopes that you’re insane to do that?” Smith said.

It didn’t take long for Swoopes to respond to Smith’s remark, and she did so via X (formerly known as Twitter).

“You talk about whomever and whatever you want to on your podcast. Correct? So why can’t I? Also, did you listen to the ENTIRE episode? NOPE! I have a personal relationship with these players and they deserve recognition as well,” Swoopes retorted.

Sounds like the beginning of a heated back-and-forth between the face of ESPN and the former three-time WNBA MVP and three-time WNBA DPOY.

You talk about whomever and whatever you want to on your podcast. Correct? So why can't I? Also, did you listen to the ENTIRE episode? NOPE! I have a personal relationship with these players and they deserve recognition as well. https://t.co/bRmORD7JaY — Sheryl Swoopes (@airswoopes22) August 23, 2024

Swoopes Has Long Been Sour On Clark

Swoopes’ attitude towards Clark isn’t new. Back in February when Clark scored 49 points in a win against Michigan to become the NCAA’s all-time leading scorer, Swoopes questioned the record, saying it took her five seasons. Following her comments Swoopes was taken aback to find out that Clark actually did it in four seasons. She reportedly reached out to Clark via Angel Reese to apologize for the blunder.

Sheryl Swoopes has made it abundantly clear that she does not like Caitlin Clark.



I’m not sure what CC has done to SS but it’s an undeniable fact.



It’s truly unfortunate that such a historic Women’s basketball player has taken this position over such a young talent CC @WNBA pic.twitter.com/CWVfCCd66G — James Scott #TeamOrca (@LongerTables) August 23, 2024

She also foolishly insinuated that Clark took 40 shots a game at Iowa to reach the mark, but that’s not true. In fact, Clark averaged 22 shots per game in her senior season, while Swoopes herself averaged 19 per game in 1993. Not much difference at all, and what it boils down to is Swoopes, like many, just isn’t a fan of Clark.

Related: To Be Or Not To Be A “Sheryl” | Iowa Fans Turn Sheryl Swoopes Into The New “Karen,” Growing The Great Divide Between Angel Reese And Caitlin Clark

Clark Setting Records And Taking Names

In her rookie season Clark is doing some amazing things. The WNBA Rookie of the Year favorite is averaging 17.8 points, 5.8 rebounds and a league-leading 8.3 assists. She set the record for most assists in a single game and became the first WNBA rookie to record a triple-double.