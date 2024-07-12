‘Racist, Jealous, Coon, Monkey, Hatin A– B—- Who Needs To Go Back To Africa’: Caitlin Clark Fans Will Never Forgive DiJonai Carrington

There’s a lot of games within the game and themes within the theme in the WNBA. In addition to the various attitudes towards Caitlin Clark’s fame and Angel Reese’s gritty court demeanor (she just recorded her WNBA record 15th straight double-double). There are also various relationships that are highlighted from time to time.

Connecticut Sun guard DiJonai Carrington took an opportunity to shout out her girlfriend, while throwing smoke at fans who came for her head again, after she appeared to take a subtle swipe at the Indiana Fever rookie star on Wednesday afternoon.

Is Caitlin Clark A Flopper?

Clark is earning a growing reputation for being a flopper and the Washington Mystics let her know about it throughout Wednesday’s game. Carrington was the first to bring it to light, mocking Clark in a game earlier this season and getting viciously attacked by the Clark Committee.

Everytime Clark is involved in an on the court skirmish, the majority of media frame it as a jealousy shot at the WNBA’s new cash cow.

Clark got into several verbal spats and got physical with Washington Mystics guard Julie Vanloo during their game. Vanloo was guarding Clark tightly, and the NCAA’s all-time leading scorer wasn’t feeling the intense, hands on defense.

Caitlin Clark had a great stat line today but Julie VanLoo was on her ASS! First, Caitlin pushed VanLoo further back than Stephen A Smith's hairline and got away with it, then Loo came right back down and fed CC a 3ball. Seriously, she almost pushed her back to Belgium.



Then… pic.twitter.com/wEKcKZrgd5 — Apex Jones (@ApexJones22) July 10, 2024

Clark shoved Vanloo a couple of feet and the two competitors jawed at each other while Clark’s Fever teammate and veteran Katie Lou Samuelson interceded and broke up the potential scrap.

Carrington, fourth-year player for the Connecticut Sun and a quality starter averaging 13 points per game, 4.9 rebounds and 1.6 assists has a girlfriend named NaLyssa Smith, who happens to play for Clark’s Fever.

The tense moments in a hotly-contested game that the Fever lost 89-84, inspired Carrington to throw what many see as subtle shots at Clark on her X account:

“But I’m a racist, jealous, c—, monkey, hatin a– b—- who needs to go back to Africa when I do it huh? plssss. Like I said, this is basketball,” she wrote on X.

Carrington and Clark Have History

The two players got into it during their matchup earlier this year and Carrington made headlines when she mocked Clark. An expression of her disgust for what she perceived as flopping.

Many fans believed Carrington was once again throwing shade at Clark by calling out the double standard in how Clark’s behavior is covered versus everyone else’s. She clearly thinks it is based on race.

Here the clip goes pic.twitter.com/qRbsLTdElj — i love women’s basketball (@nailyssahive) July 10, 2024

However, Carrington claimed that she was not directing anything toward Clark, but she clearly got the attention he was seeking.

Carrington laid it out for X users in another post.

“1. Close!!! BUT no :/ my gf is on a fever … so I was trying to catch the rest of her game.

“2. This has nothing to do w/ Caitlin. This has to do w/ how nasty yall fAnS are to call me ridiculous things for something that is literally just mfers hoopin.

“3. I was still in my uniform.”

Remember, Carrington was also the one who accused Clark of allowing her name and success to be used for misogyny, which Clark vehemently denied.

I asked #IndianaFever’s Caitlin Clark directly about her name being weaponized for racism/misogyny (as Dijonai Carrington alluded to):



“It’s disappointing. … Everybody in our world deserves the same amount of respect. The women in our league deserve the same amount of respect.” pic.twitter.com/gyAWBqGG8c — James Boyd (@RomeovilleKid) June 13, 2024

Caitlin Clark’s initiation continues, and what can’t be missed in this rookie journey is the fact that she has spunk and talks trash and isn’t afraid to get just as physical as any other player. Some thought Carrington was calling out a double standard. But then she dragged her girl into it.

Wonder what that conversation at home is like between Clark’s teammate Smith and Carrington when they are Netflix and chilling.