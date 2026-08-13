‘Is This A Way To Get Attention?’: DiJonai Carrington Gained 42K Followers Since Flagrant Foul On Sophie Cunningham, and Former WNBA Legend Angel McCoughtry Says It’s A Messy Clout Chase

Four days have passed, and the fallout from Chicago Sky guard DiJonai Carrington’s clothesline foul on Indiana Fever forward Sophie Cunningham is still being felt. The foul occurred during the Fever’s narrow road win over the Sky in Chicago.



What happened after the foul has been the talk of the WNBA along with the current transgender chatter that saw a meeting take place on Wednesday.

WNBA’s general managers and presidents spoke about transgender athletes on Wednesday during an anti-hate task force meeting, the Post reported.



“Today’s meeting covered a wide range of topics, including ongoing discussions on transgender athletes and the continued hate and vitriol directed at players online,” a spokesman for the league said in a statement, via The Post.

“We will continue to engage all league stakeholders in the coming weeks and months.

“We will approach these important conversations thoughtfully and in alignment with the values of our league.

“There are no immediate eligibility matters affecting the WNBA and we strongly denounce the bad-faith efforts to use these topics to demean or marginalize others.”

While that’s being discussed, former WNBA five-time All-Star Angel McCoughtry is wondering if there was a motive behind Carrington’s dangerous and very unnecessary foul on Cunningham.

Angel McCoughtry thinks the foul on @sophaller was personal and was shocked that she was able to tweet that out after.



Full Video Here: https://t.co/P9VrikjBon pic.twitter.com/KcSkyMSB15 — Ken Swift (@kenswift) August 12, 2026

McCoughtry Talks Carrington Flagrant

During a recent episode of the “Court Vision” podcast, co-hosts McCoughtry and Ros Gold-Onwude explored why Carrington’s flagrant foul on Cunningham may have happened.

Gold-Onwude pointed out the Sky forward had been “unprofessional” in her behavior, her co-host McCoughtry questioned the very motivation behind everything Carrington.

“Is this a way to get attention? Because in the WNBA [Kelsey Mitchell], who has 16 straight 20-point games, does not have a million followers,” McCoughtry said.

“It seems like the way to get the attention and get the followers so you can get more money outside the WNBA is to create some negative, messy drama. That’s how these girls are getting millions of followers these days. And it’s so backwards,” the former All-Star added.

Another look at the foul by DiJonai Carrington on Sophie Cunningham.



It was upgraded to a Flagrant 2 on review.pic.twitter.com/UVCDEAeKLH — Underdog WNBA (@UnderdogWNBA) August 8, 2026

Gold-Onwude Isn’t Buying Carrington’s Reasoning

While McCoughtry is seemingly agreeing with Cunningham, who was on the receiving end, that is was all about gaining more attention, Gold-Onwude, a former hooper turning to journalism, isn’t in that minority.

“I think the behavior in the locker room was unprofessional,” she said on the podcast.

In the aftermath of on court dust up, Carrington as ejected and immediately took to X and posted “White Privilege.” When asked was it in reference to Cunningham she claimed it wasn’t, although she tagged the Indiana Fever’s social media page.

Carrington Saw Increase In Social Media Followers

If the goal was to gain new followers, Carrington did just that. According to Social Blade, she saw a pretty significant jump on her Instagram account with 42,000 new followers coming in the past two weeks, including over 13,000 since the Aug. 8 incident.

Carrington Makes History

In the Sky’s 97-88 road loss to the Seattle Storm, just two days after the altercation Carrington made WNBA history by becoming the first player ever to record at least 25 points, 5 rebounds, and 5 steals coming off the bench in a single game. She achieved this milestone with a 26-point, 6-rebound, and 5-steal performance against Seattle.