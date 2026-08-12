Black Woman Attorney: I Called Man’s Job After Racist Reply About DiJonai Carrington’s ‘White Privilege’ Comment, Job Gave Man Number to Call Me Back

It is not uncommon in the age of social media for a person’s employer to be contacted when they are seen making racist or offensive remarks online.

It is not often, though, that the person who is the target of a racist reply ends up on the phone with the alleged commenter who committed the offense.

That is exactly what attorney and online sports commentator Christian Conway says happened between her and a man named Justin Edward, who used “chimps” to refer to her in a reply about her opinion on DiJonai Carrington’s recent use of the term “white privilege.”

Attorney and online sports commentator Christian Conway (left) says she contacted the employer of Justin Edward (right) after she identified him as a man who made a racist remark toward her concerning her comments on DiJonai Carrington. (Photos: @itscwaysworldesq/Instagram, LinkedIn)



In the video Edward eventually replied to, Conway made the case that Carrington sent out a Thread that said, “WHITE PRIVILEGE @IndianaFever,” to point out inconsistent treatment from WNBA referees on a large scale and highlight the recent attention given to Fever guard Sophie Cunningham despite recent paltry production on the court.

RELATED: “Can’t Act As Though You Discovered The Moon’: Emmanuel Acho and Fans Confused After DiJonai Carrington Says “White Privilege” Comment Wasn’t About Sophie Cunningham

Carrington’s initial post, of course, came after she was ejected from a game for committing a Flagrant 2 foul on Cunningham.

“Yall chimps are (trash can emoji),” Edward replied to Conway’s video about Carrington on Threads.

After seeing Edward’s reply, Conway located his employer, Roof Experts, and says she sent proof of the comment to alert them of the offensive remark and other discriminatory posts on Edward’s account.

The company agreed to look into Edward’s activity. It did not end there, however, as Conway says Edward’s employer gave him her personal phone number.

Conway says Edward used the number to contact her and apologize for his Thread post; he also denied that he is a racist.

Conway, who did not accept the apology, explained how everything unfolded in a video that can be seen below.

“The point of the video is to make an example out of all of the people who think this is a good idea,” Conway said.

Edward appeared to delete his Threads account following Conway’s actions. His LinkedIn account is now also private.

While it is currently unclear if this incident ultimately affected his job status, it is likely Edward will be more careful about how he conducts himself on social media from now on.