They Are MAGA Mad at WNBA Peacemaker Caitlin Clark Who Responds To Megyn Kelly’s Claim That She’s “Fake” and “Sad”

Indiana Fever superstar and reigning WNBA Rookie of the Year Caitlin Clark has quickly become a phenomenon. While she’s helped raise the revenue, visibility and exposure of the league, she’s also been called out by many of the league’s current and former Black players who’ve long said her fandom is product of her privilege.



For months, Clark the 2024 WNBA No.1 overall pick pretty much downplayed it basically just saying basketball was her job and anything else is out of her control.

Caitlin Clark Acknowledges White Privilege

Fast forward to this week when Clark was named the Time Magazine “Athlete of the Year” and decided to also address the elephant in the room.

Speaking with the legendary media outlet Clark acknowledged her privilege while stating that she’s earned everything, but she also promised to help elevate the league’s talented but often marginalized Black players. That didn’t sit well with everyone.







Megyn Kelly Calls Caitlin Clark Fake



Clark’s comments were picked apart all over social media with her fans saying she gave in to the pressure of racial bullying.



Former Fox News correspondent Megyn Kelly straight up called Clark “Fake.”

“You will never appease the race bullies in the WNBA…” @RuthlessPodcast and @megynkelly call out Caitlin Clark bending the knee in Time interview, and apologizing for her whiteness.



Watch below, and download:https://t.co/F96HgI7HIW pic.twitter.com/soEICvyv9o — The Megyn Kelly Show (@MegynKellyShow) December 12, 2024

Megyn Kelly Spews Venom While Clark Shows Blocks The Noise

Speaking on X, formerly known as Twitter, Kelly went in on Clark.

“Look at this,” Kelly said. “She’s on the knee all but apologizing for being white and getting attention. The self-flagellation. The “oh pls pay attention to the black players who are REALY the ones you want to celebrate. Condescending. Fake. Transparent. Sad.”

That’s nothing new for the renowned MAGA right-winger who comes for war, never in peace. It didn’t take Clark long to respond to the post, and she did so during a Time event in New York City on Wednesday night.

”I think my best skill is just blocking out the noise, and hopefully it continues to be because with the way things are going and where the WNBA is going, you want that attention, and you embrace it, and that’s what makes this so fun.”

“The only opinions I really care about are the people I love, my teammates, my coaches, the people inside our locker room, the people I see every single day and I know have my best interest at heart,” Clark said.

“I try to just be real and authentic and share my truth and I think that’s very easy for me,” she added.

Former Fox News correspondent Megyn Kelly straight up called WNBA star Cailtin Clark “fake” for saying that she acknowledges her white privilege and wants to use it to help elevate Black players who built the WNBA. (Photo: Getty Images)

In finishing, it appeared Clark wanted to close this chapter and move on. In her statement at the event she made sure once again to let everyone know that she’s definitely aware of what the former and current and Black players have meant to the league.

Added Clark: “I know what this league was about … it’s only been around 25-plus years, and so I know there has been so many amazing Black women that have been in this league — and continuing to uplift them is very important and that’s something I’m very aware of.”

While Clark’s comments may have rubbed her fan base the wrong way, it has earned her more respect from her WNBA peers. If Clark is to truly be the face of the league her allegiance has to be to the 70 percent Black players and she understands the assignment.