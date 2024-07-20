‘I’m Not Going To Let You Discredit Me Or The Work I’ve Done’ | WNBA Superstar A’ja Wilson Sets Record Straight. She Was Here Before Caitlin Clark

The “Caitlin Clark Effect” has taken the WNBA by storm. The arrival of the former Iowa Hawkeyes star and 2024 No. 1 overall pick has done wonders for the league.

Viewership is up, attendance has blossomed, merchandise has skyrocketed and earlier this week the league announced that its brand-new media-rights deal that will begin in 2026.

The deal will more than triple the league’s yearly revenue from $60 million to $200 million. The deal also aligns with the option to get rid of the current collective bargaining agreement agreed upon in 2020 by the players’ association and the league.

A’ja Wilson (L) sat next to Caitlin Clark (R) at the WNBA Skills Competition, but she’s not ready to give up her seat as the league’s No.1 player or have the work she’s put in ignored. (Screenshot/ESPN).

In retrospect, all of this has happened with the arrival of Clark, who’s definitely the focal point of the movement, but she’s not alone.

In fact, reigning WNBA Finals MVP and Las Vegas Aces superstar A’ja Wilson, who also happens to be the league’s unquestioned best player, wants everyone to know she was doing her thing long before Clark popped onto the scene.

Wilson Says She Was Here Before Clark’s Popularity Came Into Play

With WNBA All-Star Weekend here and the league on their Olympic break until mid-August, Wilson took some time to speak with Marie Claire.

“I felt like I was mentally tired in the in that whole whirlwind of people constantly saying, ‘A’ja you’re only known because of Caitlin Clark; we’re only here because of Caitlin Clark.’ And that’s great, I get that, but while you’re here I’m not going to let you discredit me or the work that I’ve done, or my teammates or the people who came before have done.”

While Wilson has no problem giving Clark her flowers, she’s also been quick to acknowledge herself and many others for helping lay the blueprint of the league. Wilson only wants what she’s earned for her consistent stellar play since she was drafted No. 1 overall in 2018. Wilson has established herself of as one of the all-time greats already and she’s only 27.

@_ajawilson22’s stats cement her as a great basketball player, but it’s her leadership and what she ignites in others that will make her legendary. https://t.co/WvABteVEP5 pic.twitter.com/SY8JeYsAzZ — Marie Claire (@marieclaire) July 17, 2024

Wilson In The Midst Of Historic Season

Wilson has been downright magnificent this season. The former South Carolina Gamecocks legend leads the league in scoring at 27.2 points, 12.0 rebounds and 2.8 blocks per game. She’s also top 5 in steals, and, barring any unforeseen circumstances, she’s all but secured her third league MVP at the halfway point of the season.

Wilson’s unprecedented season has in many ways gone unnoticed, and that’s a direct result of the popularity and fandom that follows Clark. But one thing about Wilson is she’s gonna speak up and make sure she and others are getting their flowers.

Wilson Says She Was Built To Do This

In a recent interview with Olympics.com, Wilson talked about how she’s prepared to have a dominating season like this.

Related: The WNBA’s Real MVP A’ja Wilson Has A Back-To-Reality Message For Caitlin Clark and Her Fans

“Just see it as doing what I supposed to do, I’m doing what I’ve prepped myself, what I love to do,” Wilson said. “If this is historic, and the numbers say it, then great, but at the same time, this is something that I’m built to do. I’ve built myself to do. so it doesn’t come as any surprise. And it’s something that I’m not really hunting. I’m glad that it’s organically coming, and my teammates are helping me do that.”

Wilson has led the Aces to a 16-8 record which is good enough for the fifth seed in the eight-team playoff race. The Aces are looking to become the first team to three-peat since the Houston Comets won four straight titles (1997-2000) to start the league.