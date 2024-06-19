‘Nasty Work By These Outlets’ | WNBA Legend Swin Cash Calls Out Media For Continuously Harping On Angel Reese Flagrant Foul On Caitlin Clark

Sunday’s matchup between the Indiana Fever and Chicago Sky was once again testy. Just weeks after Sky guard Chennedy Carter took a cheap shot at 2024 No. 1 overall pick Caitlin Clark on an inbounds play, the Sky-Fever matchup once again involved a controversial play. This time it involved Clark and rival Angel Reese, with the aforementioned Reese being assessed a flagrant foul for hitting Clark in the head on a drive to the basket.

The hit sent Clark flying out of bounds, and per usual she jumped up, shook it off and stepped to the free throw line and knocked in her free throws. The foul quickly went viral, and, per usual, the Clark fans took issue with it, while Reese’s fans felt it was a basketball play. While that was expected, it was what the media did to harp on the play that got three-time WNBA champions Swin Cash talking. The former four-time MVP and two-time All-Star MVP took issue with how outlets ran with the narrative of Reese being jealous of Clark and how they continuously showed the replay.

Ex-WNBA forward Swin Cash wrote on X, “To have the only highlight of Angel be that foul is nasty work by these outlets. … Questioning her intent is nonsense! They got it right. It was a flagrant 1, it was called by the refs & the players played on." https://t.co/OzKB1Ng03D — The Washington Times (@WashTimes) June 18, 2024

“Nasty Work” Cash Calls Out Media Outlets

The former UConn Huskies legend took to X to talk about how media outlets were only focused on the Reese foul, and not anything else that transpired in the Fever’s exciting 91-83 win over the Sky.

“To have the only highlight of Angel be that foul is nasty work by these outlets,” Cash said. “U know what you’re doing while also questioning her intent is nonsense! They got it right, it was flagrant 1 it was called by the refs & the players played on.”

Cash, who’s an executive for the NBA’s New Orleans Pelicans, also made sure to send her support for Reese amidst the controversial play.

“SMH Keep Pushin & Competing Angel.”

Yes, they could’ve shown more plays of Reese than that, but when you consider the disdain Reese seems to have for Clark stuff like this isn’t gonna help her case. In fact, FS1s Emmanuel Acho even said “it looks like she has an issue exclusively with Clark.”

The two have had four battles since the 2023 NCAA title game, and while Reese won that one, Clark has been victorious in the last three, including 2-0 in the WNBA.

WNBA legend calls out media about Angel Reese https://t.co/jqwM8BqRW5 — Next Impulse Sports (@NextImpulse) June 18, 2024

Reese Wants Her Flowers

It’s no secret that Clark’s arrival to the WNBA has been the most anticipated of any player ever. Because of it the viewership is at an all-time high and the league as a whole has never had so much attention on it. In early June, Reese told reporters that Clark isn’t the only reason fans are tuned into women’s basketball, it’s because of her too.

While she’s correct, the vast majority of the newfound fans are watching because of Clark, and that’s been evident in the games, including Sunday’s Sky-Fever matchup, which was the most watched WNBA game in 23 years.

WNBA Numbers Are Way Up

Clark’s arrival has helped the league see a 156 percent increase in attendance at games. Viewership is up to an average of 1.32 million viewers for nationally televised games, which Clark is a part of more than anyone. There’s even an increase in the league’s pregame show WNBA Countdown, which is averaging 741,000 viewers. Merchandise sales have seen an increase of 236 percent, and WNBA League Pass subscriptions are up 355 percent from last year.

Call it what you want, it’s the “Caitlin Clark Effect,” and not everyone is happy about it.