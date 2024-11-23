‘I Don’t Want No Baby Mamas’: Mikey Williams Surprises Angel Reese With Old-Fashioned Takes On Relationships

WNBA star Angel Reese has recently gone on record about how she vows to now keep her private life just that, private.



The Chicago Sky rebounding savant touched on the subject during a recent interview with UCF Knights guard Mikey Williams. Speaking to her “Unapologetically Angel” podcast Reese asked the former internet phenom did he have any kids, which he quickly replied “no.”

That led to her then asking, “You want to marry before you got kids, right?” Reese then followed with this, “Because we’re breaking this little branch right now that we’re gonna marry before the kids.” The always confident Williams then dropped this jewel on Reese, “Yeah, for sure I don’t want no baby mama.”

Williams’ attitude toward having children out of wedlock pleasantly caught Reese, who’s also expressed those same traditional values.

Angel Reese’s reaction to finding out Mikey Williams is single was priceless 😏#wnba #wnbaction pic.twitter.com/eeu6kqFAYz — MARCA in English 🇺🇸 (@MARCAinENGLISH) November 22, 2024

Reese Loves That For Both Of Them

As Reese, who was still taken aback by Williams’ answer, gathered her thoughts for a response, Williams was his usual cool, calm and collected self. When the now-excited Reese did speak, the former national champion at LSU said this, “Alright that’s a first. That’s a good, that’s a good thing right there.”

Williams response seemed so enlightening to hear because Reese dealt with false rumors that she was pregnant by former beau, Cameron Fletcher, a basketball player at Florida State who began his collegiate career at Kentucky. That and other factors played a role in Reese now saying she will do everything in her power to keep her next relationship private until a wedding announcement.

Mikey Williams is a free man after beating his cases 🔥

pic.twitter.com/Y64FMPo8jZ — My Mixtapez (@mymixtapez) November 30, 2023

Williams Hoping To Have College Success Like Reese

Both Reese and Williams were once five-star recruits. While Reese shined at Maryland before transferring to LSU and helping to lead the Tigers to the 2023 national championship, Williams has been mired in controversy. Once a Memphis commit, where he was to play for NBA legend Anfernee “Penny” Hardaway, Williams never suited up for the Tigers as he battled legal issues which stemmed from a shooting incident that led to him facing felony charges.

Despite being cleared of any wrongdoing in October 2023, the Tigers decided not to prioritize his return to the team as he navigated the allegations. Feeling the lack of support, Williams then ultimately decided to transfer to UCF and join former Duke Blue Devils legend Johnny Dawkins’ squad.

Williams made his college debut for the Knights on Oct. 21. scoring five points in 10 minutes of playing time in a 92-78 exhibition game victory over Florida Gulf Coast University. He has yet to see playing time through six regular-season games for UCF.