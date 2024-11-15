‘There’s a Privilege For The Younger White Players’: Fans Celebrate LA Sparks Cameron Brink’s Revealing SI Swimsuit Edition, But Shamed Angel Reese For Wearing Bathing Suit

Los Angeles Sparks star Cameron Brink is known for scoring, rebounds and blocked shots. The 2024 No. 2 overall pick behind Indiana’s Caitlin Clark is currently recovering from a torn ACL suffered in June. In the meantime, the former Stanford Cardinal legend is trying her hand in swimsuit modeling as a member of the SI Swimsuit edition lineup.



Social media celebrated white WNBA star Cameron Brinks SI Swimsuit issue and have been negative towards Angel Reese wearing the same attire. Double standard or white privilege?

Tuesday the magazine revealed its lineup of young trailblazing female athletes who’ll also grace the magazine along with Brink, and they include Olympic gold medal-winning gymnasts Jordan Chiles and Suni Lee plus Olympic gold medal-winning track and field athlete Gabby Thomas. SI Swimsuit editor in chief MJ Day released a statement about the lineup.

“We are thrilled to launch our shoot season for the 2025 issue with an extraordinary lineup of powerful female athletes. This remarkable group, featuring Olympic medalists, world champions, and record holders, embodies the next generation of all-stars poised to transform the world of sports. They defy stereotypes and champion equality, inspiring young girls to envision themselves as both athletes and leaders. At SI Swimsuit, we’ve always celebrated the future of women, and there’s no better way to honor these remarkable achievements than by featuring them on the pages of our issue.”

Brink Spoke Of Opportunity In May, But Angel Reese Can’t Wear Bathing Suit

During a May appearance on the “Podcast P with Paul George” Brink mentioned the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue as a publication that she’d like to work with.

“I’ve always loved it. I think it’s super empowering. What a cool opportunity to step outside your comfort zone.”

While Brink is getting her opportunity to shine in the magazine, Chicago Sky star Angel Reese has been criticized for wearing a bathing suit among, other revealing outfits. Many fans say her outfit choices have “cheapened her brand,” while Reese says it has in no way, shape or form hurt her brand at all.

Back in June, Brink gave a very candid answer about the marketing advantages of her being white in a predominantly Black league.

The Los Angeles Sparks forward expressed in an interview with Uproxx, that she’s looking to extend that impact beyond the numbers, hoping to play a part in breaking the “younger white” privilege in the league.

“I could go way deeper into this, but I would just say growing the fan base to support all types of players,” Brink said. “I will acknowledge there’s a privilege for the younger white players of the league. That’s not always true, but there is a privilege that we have inherently, and the privilege of appearing feminine. Some of my teammates are more masculine. Some of my teammates go by they/them pronouns. I want to bring more acceptance to that and not just have people support us because of the way that we look.”

Brink Lets It Be Known That Basketball Is Not Her Endgame

Following her season-ending injury Brink withdrew from the Paris Olympics 3X3 women’s basketball tourney and made sure to let everyone know this is not the end for her.

“I will not be derailed and I will continue to love this life- I’m not defined by basketball, but it is something that I love deeply and I will work everyday to get back to it,” Brink said on June 19. “It’s not goodbye basketball it’s just a see you later. I’m always so thankful for your thoughts and prayers.” RELATED: “There’s A Privilege For Younger White Players”: Cameron Brink Makes USA 3×3 Team With Hailey Van Lith and Wants Acceptance For Her “Masculine” Teammates

Expect a huge bounce-back season on the hardwood for Brink next year. That, with the release of the swimsuit issue scheduled for May, is definitely something to look forward to.