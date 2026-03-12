‘No Better Player On That Floor Than CC’: Rhyne Howard Won Player of the Game In Team USA FIBA Win, But Caitlin Clark Fans Don’t Grasp Team Concept

The FIBA World Cup qualifiers are just getting underway, and Caitlin Clark took the court on March 11 in front of a worldwide audience for the first time since injuries limited her sophomore WNBA season to 13 games. Her performance in a 110-46 USA victory over Senegal in San Juan, Puerto Rico, suggests she is almost 100 percent back.

Caitlin Clark with a 3️⃣ on the FIBA stage for Team USA 🔥 pic.twitter.com/MnvKp6qPpq — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) March 11, 2026

Angel Reese & Caitlin Clark Happy FIBA Teammates: Fans Hate It

Most Caitlin Clark fans don’t know what to do now that Clark and media-inspired arch nemesis Angel Reese are on the same team, throwing dimes and dishes to each other.

People don’t know how to enjoy nice things, and from a basketball perspective that’s just what a compilation of the greatest women’s players in the world is. Even better than an All-star game, all of the legends are on one team playing for one cause.

Isn’t it ironic that people share in pushing divisive racial narratives and conditions in this country but are forced to band together when the country that we live in is at odds with another. The FIBA World Cup Team is all about showing the same dominance the squad has had while winning every Olympics since 1996. The wins are a shared pride for every American.

Clark, Reese, Paige Bueckers and the like are leading the new generation of WNBA stars, who despite the ignorance of new fans, have gigantic shoes to fill and a tradition of perfection to continue.

Caitlin Clark Fans Want Her To Be Acknowledged As Team USA Go-To Player

Inevitably, many fans who make a living being antagonists and race baiters on social media are having a hard time grasping the sisterhood perspective after two seasons of boosting Clark and demonizing the league and every player in it. Even the commissioner.

So even after Clark (17 points and 12 assists), Reese (6 points, 8 rebounds) and Paige Bueckers (9 pts, 4 rebounds, 3 assists) distinguished themselves in Team USA’s rout of Senegal in the FIBA World Cup Qualifier opener, as a trio to fear during international play, there were fans who focused on which player was better.

Fans Say Caitlin Clark’s 17-Point FIBA World Cup Qualifier Proves She’s The Best Player On Team

Some people just can’t expand beyond those basic, never-endoing debates. Even when they are totally aware of the situation and that players always have to make sacrifices when all-star teams are formed.

Following Team USA’s opening win, fans started posting opinions and they just couldn’t keep it unified.



One fan in the Facebook group “WNBA & Unrivaled Sh*t Talk” posted a graphic of Clark, Paige and Angel and highlighted their production during the game.

“1st game for all 3 and like I mf said CC better than the other 2. You haters better pray they strike,” the caption read.

It was an odd take from the game, but typical. Fans immediately responded.

“No better player on that floor. She came in the game and took over,” one fan agreed.

As with any Caitlin Clark conversation, race became an issue with white fans and Black fans accusing each other of playing favorites.

“The only person pulling the race card currently is you,” one fan responded. “Sayign Caitlin was the best player on the floor is an opinion. Opinions don’t have to be rooted in any truths. Facts state that Rhyne Howard was the best player with a trophy as proof. “Rhyne Howard was the better player,” another fan said.

Caitlin Clark Fans Don’t Understand Team USA Is A Sisterhood. Not A Competition

CC fans won’t be happy unless she is considered the star of every game, and fans constantly call them out on it. Reality is not a part of fandom, regardless of who the subject is, and this is especially true when discussing CC.

Tyrese Haliburton and Jayson Tatum were not ecstatic about having to take a backseat to veterans such as LeBron James and Stephen Curry, Joel Embiid and others. However, they showed their dedication to the task and true professionalism by transforming into deadly role players and bringing the gold home.

Which is the entire point anyway. Nobody cares who scored the most points on a Team USA Olympics team. It’s usually whoever the coach puts on the floor or decides to feature that particular game. Other than that, the flow of the contest and everyone dedicated to team play usually provides all of the answers.

Caitlin Clark fans need to stop forcing it. Her greatness will shine through — especially with other players of the same ilk — allowing her to do what she does best. She doesn’t have that luxury while playing for the Fever and against the elite players of the league each night.

So enjoy the moment. Don’t mess it up with comparisons of which player is better because on any given night any plate on that roster can take over a game. In Team USA’s rout of Senegal, Dream guard Rhyne Howard came off the bench with a team-leading 21 points, plus five rebounds.

That’s just facts.