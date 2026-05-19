‘Alycia Got Exactly What She Asked For’: Boxing Fans Aren’t Buying Alycia Baumgardner’s ‘Damsel In Distress’ Act After Arguing Then Being Smacked By Claressa Shields 

Claressa Shields is a performer, and she’s been carrying the torch for women’s boxing literally by herself for years now. There are other women fighters, including Alycia Baumgardner, who have gained some acclaim, but not like Shields, who is easily the most famous women’s boxer on earth.

Shields is always one to push the issue and the later she gets in the game, the more desperate her PR stunts become.

The Ronda Rousey match — the introduction of Jake Paul’s new MMA company (Most Valuable Promotions) — seems like a scam, lasting less than 35 seconds and equaling paydays of $2.2 million for Rousey and $1 million for her opponent, Gina Carano, who hasn’t been in an MMA ring in 17 years.

CSAS has released disclosed purses for the #RouseyCarano card, with Ronda Rousey leading all at $2.2 million over Gina Carano's $1.05 million. 💰 pic.twitter.com/0mPv0Zxn6P — MMA Junkie (@MMAJunkie) May 17, 2026

So it’s not surprising that Shields took a chance to get in on the action and divert some attention to herself.

Claressa Shields and Alycia Baumgardner Get Into Heated Exchange At Ronda Rousey Fight

Baumgardner approached Shields at MVP MMA 1: Rousey vs. Carano event on May 16 at the Intuit Dome in Los Angeles. She extended her hand and Shields slapped the hand away as security intervened and separated the two. The incident was captured on viral cellphone footage, which some reports suggest may show Baumgardner verbally provoking Shields.

Claressa Shields has been banned from all MVP Promotion events after she confronted and slapped Alycia Baumgardner at the MVP MMA event. pic.twitter.com/4GQ0vhifrj — The Sports Pulse (@Tsportspulse) May 19, 2026

During a heated conversation with Baumgardner, the smaller fighter told Shields she could easily whip her ass after Shields warned her to keep her name out of her mouth. After some back-and-forth Shields threw a quick jab that stunned Baumgardner.

Alycia, who was up in Shields’ face taunting her back, never responded after she and the GWOAT got physical.

“Keep my personal relationship out of your mouth. Worry about who you’re with not me,” Shields said, referring to comments Baumgardner has made in the past about Shields’ relationship with rapper Papoose, whose divorce to his first wife Remy Ma, has not been reported as finalized.

The commotion was short-lived as people interceded in the drama, stopping it from getting any further. Alycia didn’t appear to want any parts of Shields in that setting, so she got a lot more than she bargained for.

Was The Jab Serious? Baumgardner Threatens Legal Action

Shields is a businesswoman and she is great at marketing boxing. Boxing is an aggressive sport and Shields has no problem taking on opponents in and outside of the ring. Whether Shields was trying to create a moment for women’s boxing or dead serious, Baumgardner isn’t laughing or joking about their intentions to pursue legal action for what she describes as an “assault.”

Baumgardner, who started her boxing career in 2017, released a statement saying that “the incident was unprovoked and consistent with the individual involved.”

“I was physically assaulted without provocation,” Baumgardner’s statement read. “This situation has been and will continue to be handled both legally and professionally.”

Baumgardner also accuses Shields of having a pattern of hostile behavior, that includes making fun of other boxer’s brain injuries.

Fans React To Claressa Shields Smacking Alycia Baumgardner At Ronda Rousey Fight

Shields had plenty of support from fans who understand the contentious history between these two and the fact that boxers often do weird and over-the-top things to promote their brand and the sport.

“So Alycia said,”I’ll beat your ass right now!” Don’t qualify her to get slapped? -ck out of here. She got what she had coming. And Claressa had better not issue an apology,” said one fan. “Alycia got exactly what she asked for. Claressa better not apologize,” another fan said, acknowledging the simmering feud between these two boxers that came to a head at Jake Paul’s first MMA card.





Some users felt that the only reason Shields’ slap is a big deal is because the smaller Baumgardner is considered a more attractive woman, who leans into her femininity outside the ring as a calling card.

“Because they find AB pretty and delicate … .Yall men don’t peep these semantics but as women we live it. If AB slapped Rissa…it would’ve been a different conversation. We would be talking about how AB punked Rissa. And AB knows this which is why she’s leaning into the damsel in distress act,” one user quipped. “Caleb plant slapped Charlo in public yall ain’t say nothing then,” said one fan remaining users that this isn’t the first time two boxers have had a confrontation outside the ring. “But when Claressa does it we want to cancel Christmas on her ass! Alicia uses her pretty girl privilege to disrespect Claressa with impunity. She was that it would get like grease on site!” another netizen agreed.

Baumgardner had her share of supporters who agree with her pressing charges.

“Yes there’s no excuse for what@Claressashields did. As a World Champion there is a certain way you must carry yourself. The best thing she can do is apologize to@alyciambaum because it’s a classy thing to do. Besides that you did Claressa, was that of a Bully.” one user said.

Another agreed:

“Press charges and sue … professional fighters are not allowed to engage like that in public. Dumb ass move by Claressa she knows the rules and I hope it was worth it … Now you gotta beg Alycia so you don’t lose licensing and ability to compete.” Michael Irvin says Claressa Shields and Baumgardner ruined the money.



Bell says Alycia got a chin because she ate the shot. pic.twitter.com/MBx5ZWwDYY — BOXING n BBQ (@BOXINGnBBQ) May 19, 2026

Who Is Alycia Baumgardner?

Baumgartner is a dynamic pro boxer nicknamed “The Bomb” for her aggressive style, KO power, and dominance in the women’s super featherweight division. She held the WBC and IBO female super featherweight titles from 2021 to 2025, and the WBO, IBF, and “The Ring” female super featherweight titles since 2022

RELATED: “We Not Scared To Fight”| Claressa Shields Challenges Male Boxers

Background Of Shields-Baumgardner Feud

The two boxers have exchanged social media barbs with each other for years, that have crossed into personal insults via social media. Both fighters have challenged each other to fights, although Baumgardner has accused Shields of using performance-enhancing drugs, a claim Shields has denied. Shields has also dismissed Baumgardner as a “non-factor” in her life and refused to fight her at 140–147 lbs, despite Baumgardner’s offers.

Shields obviously is open to fighting on the streets.