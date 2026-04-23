‘Pap Will Whip 50 Cent’: Claressa Shields Throws On Promoter Hat To Defend Rapper Boyfriend, Tells Melyssa Ford He Would Demolish Power Series Mogul In Boxing

Claressa Shields had a messy run in with rap mogul 50 Cent a few months back, when the unfiltered “Power” series producer accused her of cheating on Papoose with rapper Maserati Bud.

Shields claimed to be so offended by the accusations that she allegedly filed legal action against 50 Cent which prevented him from further embellishing what she calls a “lie.”

Claressa Shields Says She Would Drop Legal Action Against 50 Cent If He Fought Her Boyfriend Papoose

On a recent appearance on video vixen icon Melyssa Ford’s “Hot & Bothered with Melyssa Ford” podcast Shields says that her current boyfriend, Papoose has hands and would “whip 50’s ass” in a fight. She asked Shields if she would drop the legal action she has against 50 Cent if he got into the ring with her.

Claressa Shields says Papoose would beat tf out of 50 Cent, and tells him to pick any female celebrity he thinks stands a chance against her 👀 pic.twitter.com/uTkfDAetjZ — My Mixtapez (@mymixtapez) April 23, 2026

Sounds like The GWOAT has added the title of fight promoter to her résumé.

“Would you drop the lawsuit if you can get in the ring with him?” Ford asked.

“I would drop it if he got in the ring with Pap. Pap would whip 50 asses. Drop ’em. He would beat the f*k out of 50 cent,” Shields said.

Claressa Shields Says Papoose Would ‘Whip 50 Cent’s Ass’ In A Fight

Ford appeared shocked and asked Shields, “Pap has hands like that? I did not know.”

The former model and podcast host’s doubt made Shields double down on it.

“Pap don’t want to show yall, but F around and find out. Fight can fight. And anybody from New York knows Pap can get down. Pap will whip 50 Cent ass, and he knows it too.”

Shields offered to allow 50 to bring any woman he wanted to fight her if he was willing.

“If you got a girl you wanna bring for me, 50. You can bring whoever you want to bring Call ya little friends. Call ya little rapper girlfriends and tell em’ to come fight me,” she told 50.

50 Leaked Texts Showing Shields’ Alleged Relationship With Rapper Maserati Bud: Shields Sends Cease-and-Desist

Amid his beef with Shields’ rapper boyfriend, Papoose, 50 took to social media and leaked alleged text messages between Shields and a Miami-based artist named Maserati Bud. 50 claimed that she was romantically involved with him. However, Shields has categorically denied those claims. So, she sent 50 cease-and-desist regarding the post.

“50 Cent has been sent paperwork for even saying and insinuating that I slept with this guy, I was romantic with this guy, I was sexually involved with this guy. It’s a lie,” she said.

Claressa Shields says she sent a cease & desist to 50 Cent & plans on suing him for defamation via @wayupwithyee pic.twitter.com/lWASJkiGQP — 2Cool2Blog (@2Cool2Blog) March 23, 2026

50’s posts were allegedly in response to a new Papoose’s diss track “Agent Provocateur.” Shields says she wishes 50 would have kept the beef hip-hop but she feels like he violated her by trying to insult her looks when she was just minding her own business, in a post that went viral. From there, things just kept building, and now Shields is certain that 50 can back up his internet trolling and gangster image by having a celebrity fight, street fight, whatever, with her man Papoose.

“I wonder if she feel that way if papoose wasn’t her man,” one fan said.

“Lol!!! I think celebrities do too much talking these days. Just be a celebrity and enjoy your fame. But, I would pay for that Pay-for-view. Just to see the possibility of 50 getting beat down. He just trolls too many people’s lives,” one excited user commented.

Fans cautioned Shields about Curtis Jackson’s former life as a boxer growing up in the streets of southside Jamaica, Queens.

“People forget 50 was the golden gloves champ,” one user warned.

“fux with @Claressashields however don’t put money on Papoose beating 50 cent. Bar wise, yes. Papoose got that work. That’s where it stops. 50 cent hate it love it is a Mogul. He also got hands, proven hands. Not saying Pap pussy, just saying be smart with words,” one netizen chirped.

“Women like this always write a check for their man, that he can’t cash,” a netizen replied.

“She’s not just a woman setting her dude up.. she’s a professional boxer… I think she knows real hands when she sees em,” another user clarified on X.

Fans Agree 50 vs. Papoose Would Sell Tickets: Maybe A Boxing & Rapping Match?

Most fans could agree that 50 vs. Papoose would sell tickets.

“Hate it or love it 50 vs Pappoose in a boxing match would generate a huge bag hahaha,” one boxing fan said.

It’s clear that most people think 50 Cent would beat Papoose in a boxing match, but the true professional, Shields thinks otherwise. 50 has yet to respond.