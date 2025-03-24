Remy Ma Hits Millenium Tour While Claressa Shields Hugs Married Papoose On Her 30th Birthday as He Awaits Hefty Alimony Payments

Boxing GWOAT Claressa Shields has been at the center of social media controversy as she is very public and open about her relationship with rapper Papoose who is still married to rapper Remy Ma who was accused of cheating on Papoose with battle rapper Eazy The Block Captain.

Shields and Papoose have both been very open about their blossoming relationship and the drama has fielded the social media gossip moshpit for a few months now. Pap walked into the ring with Shields during her last championship fight, she has expressed her love for him on Instagram several times and she’s also offered to throw hands with Remy Ma, who spent almost eight years behind bars at one point for shooting her friend over an alleged theft.

While neither woman is known to back down from a challenge, Remy has been getting to the bag, doing shows and trying to stay low. Choosing not to address any drama between her soon-to-be ex-husband and his boxing/UFC famous girlfriend.

Remy Ma Spitting Messages To Claressa Shields On Millenium Tour?

At a recent performance during the ‘Millennium Tour,’ Remy popped out and dropped some bars in the ‘Ghetto & Ratchet’ remix that included an alleged message to Shields. On the original track, she says, “F*** want ya n***a, I take him.” But while on stage, she decided to say, “If I want ya n***a, I’ll take him.” Then she flashed a glare and paused for a mite to let it sink in. The crowd went wild.

This was all going down as Pap and Shields continued to celebrated the boxer’s 30th birthday. They both looked so happy on X, which would make any ex’s blood boil.

What would you do if remy ma took your man? pic.twitter.com/KZwhxNPfrZ — livebitez (@livebitez) March 22, 2025

Fans on social media suggested that Remy was responding to all of the social media and Claressa-generated hype about her relationship with Papoose. And dating back to December of 2024, Remy hasn’t always responded, but she hasn’t backed down.

REMY MA SAYS “SOMETIMES PPL NEED HANDS PUT ON THEM & I LOVE BOXING…THATS ONE OF MY FAVORITE SPORTS” 👀👀😮😮 REMY MA VS CLARESSA SHIELDS BOXING MATCH??? @netflix @jakepaul @Claressashields pic.twitter.com/CGr1IPjfix — KING DNA TOOTH (@KingDnaTooth) December 12, 2024

She wouldn’t be wrong to do so, because Shields has been applying continuous pressure. She even dropped a diss record, shortly after the drama between her and Remy and Papoose online that cracked this case wide open. She also says she’d put hands on Remy Ma for just $1, not over Papoose, but because Remy purposely leaked her number.

Keke Palmer Keeps Claressa Shields vs. Remy Ma Beef Going

When Keke Palmer asked her when she was “knocking Remy Ma out” and she proceeded to respond, that was a point of no return as well.

Keke Palmer asks Clarissa Shields when she’s gonna knock Remy Ma out, and Shields shares how she’s handling all the new eyes



“People were saying ‘oh we never heard of her’ .. that’s because you guys only like drama, I’m more positive. Not drinking. Not smoking. Not going to… https://t.co/EKMMdmKmQ6 pic.twitter.com/UpcMCPaVa6 — Glock Topickz (@Glock_Topickz) March 11, 2025

Based on Remy’s latest bars she is spitting on stage; this isn’t done with by a long shot.

The couple officially announced their separation in 2023 after 11 years of marriage, but tensions quickly escalated when Papoose won alimony from Remy Ma, whose net worth stands at a reported $4M, higher than his.