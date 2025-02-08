“His Support Is Very Different From What I’ve Had In The Past” | GWOAT Boxer Claressa Shields Confesses Love For Rapper Boyfriend Papoose

Boxer Claressa Shields, aka “The GWOAT,” just made history in the ring. In her big unanimous decision win over a game but outclassed Danielle Perkins, which took place back in Shields’ hometown of Flint Michigan, Shields improved to 16-0. The win made the two-time Olympic gold medalist with titles in five divisions the first undisputed heavyweight champion in women’s boxing history.



Boxing champ Claressa Shields says Brooklyn rapper Papoose, who is still legally married to Remy Ma, is the love of her life and best friend. He even accompanied the undefeated champion into the ring for her most recent fight. (Instagram/Claressa Shields)

RELATED: Ex-Wife Of Muhammad Ali Wants Claressa Shields To Knock Out 47-Year-Old Laila Ali As Payback

For Shields it was status quo; step in the squared circle and show why she’s the greatest boxer in women’s history. While we know all about Shields’ boxing talents, it’s her newfound love life that’s actually taking on a life of its own. Shields is dating longtime emcee Shamele Mackie, aka Papoose, and the two seemed inseparable leading up to her big win last Sunday.

Shields Loves Support Papoose Shows Her

Speaking on Instagram earlier this week, Shields shared how she loves that the “Control” rapper is by her side and truly cares about her, and vice versa.

“I love him, I love having his support. His support is very different from what I’ve had in the past. How he speaks to me is very different,” Shields explained, highlighting the positive impact of their bond.

“Pap is like my best friend. I talk to him about everything. We do have a great connection and he understands me.”

Claressa Shields opens up about Papoose: 'I love him, I love having his support; I want him all to myself.' pic.twitter.com/DfqaKJMyfo — The Art Of Dialogue (@ArtOfDialogue_) February 6, 2025

Shields even said she would’ve liked if they could’ve stayed out of the limelight, but that wasn’t really possible anymore following the accusations brought on by his wife, rapper Remy Ma, whom he’s legally separated from.

Shields And Pap’s Relationship Has Come Under Scrutiny

Shields and Papoose’s hookup hasn’t come without backlash as the two have had their share of blowback which stemmed from the aforementioned “Conceited” rapper leaking alleged text messages between the two in an attempt to prove he cheated on her with the boxer.

RELATED: ‘Five Fingers, Close Yo’ Hands Make A Fist…Flatline I ain’t Come To Play With Sis’: Claressa Shields Has Bars For Remy Ma In The Social Media Meltdown of 2024

There’s even been some online back and forth between all parties, including Remy Ma’s new mate, battle rapper Eazy The Block Captain, but despite that Shields is looking ahead and even said this in her IG live:

Claressa Shields opens up about Papoose: 'I love him, I love having his support; I want him all to myself.' pic.twitter.com/DfqaKJMyfo — The Art Of Dialogue (@ArtOfDialogue_) February 6, 2025

“I pick the person who I wanna be with. The person who with me picked me, and we build off of that.”

KO by the GWOAT.