“Y’all Killing Keke Dude On Here” | Eagles Cornerback Darius Slay Steps In To Intercept Some Of The Heat Social Media Has Thrown Keke Palmer’s Boyfriend’s Way Since His “Traditional Values” Post

Keke Palmer and her boyfriend have had social media buzzing for the past few days with their latest relationship drama being aired out. Palmer recently had a “girls night out” on Saturday night at an Usher concert during his Las Vegas residency.

Darius Jackson, Palmer’s boyfriend, didn’t like some of the videos being posted online of his girlfriend and took to social media. He wrote on Twitter that he didn’t like the outfit Palmer was wearing and let everyone on social media know about it. Social media users then began to blast Jackson for being insecure. The comments were so vicious that Eagles star cornerback Darius Slay decided to step in to provide some assistance.

(Left) Keke Palmer posing in the Black dress she wore to Usher’s concert. (Middle) Darius Slay celebrating after breaking up a pass. (Right) Palmer sitting on Darius Jackson lap. (Photos: @ keke & @bigplayslay24/ Instagram screenshots)

Keep It In Private

Jackson said that Palmer was doing too much with the outfit she wore to the concert. The video showed her in a black see-through dress with a bodysuit under it that exposed her backside while she was onstage with Usher as he sang his smash hit “There Goes My Baby.”

“It’s the outfit tho.. you a mom,” Jackson wrote as a caption to quote the video.

He then followed that tweet with another one that echoed he wanted a more “traditional” woman.

“We live in a generation where a man of the family doesn’t want the wife & mother to his kids to showcase booty cheeks to please others & he gets told how much of a hater he is,” Jackson wrote. “This is my family & my representation. I have standards & morals to what I believe. I rest my case.”

Social media users accused Jackson of being “insecure”and his questioned because he posted a video of Palmer twerking while wearing a bodysuit. He was also called out for his traditional values comment because Jackson is considered a stay-at-home father. He gave up his pursuit of a being a social media influencer and trainer when he and Palmer became serious.

Slay to the Rescue

After being dragged so much by social media, Slay decided to step in to give Jackson some help.

Y’all killing Keke dude on here😂 but I see what buddy saying. He’s right! Just should’ve done it privately! — Darius Slay (@bigplay24slay) July 6, 2023

In addition to Slay getting involved, other celebrities such as Jacques and Kandi Burress.

Now how I get in it?! 🤣🤣🤣 https://t.co/Yf8ZUF256w — Kandi Burruss (@Kandi) July 6, 2023

Palmer has not publicly commented on the situation but social media did all the talking for her. Jackson probably now wishes he never made the post.