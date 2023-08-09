Claressa Shields Wants A Chance In The Ring With Jake Paul: “He Can Come See Me”

We might be witnessing the beginning of a new era in combative sports.

Middleweight boxing champion Claressa Shields thinks that she can take down Jake Paul in a boxing exhibition, and she has challenged Paul to a match. She recently made a reference to it, and this isn’t the first time.

This challenge hasn’t made too much noise in the boxing world just yet because of the attention that the Jake Paul versus Nate Diaz fight attracted.

First Woman vs. Sanctioned Man Boxing Match?

As people look for the next big “moment” in boxing, Shields believes that she is a much more skilled fighter than Paul and that he is taking attention and validity away from real boxers.

“Jake Paul is making his money, he’s doing his thing, but stay away from us real fighters,” Shields told TMZ. “And anybody out there that say “Oh, Jake Paul will destroy her because she’s a woman, I’m the greatest woman! So, no, Jake Paul won’t do nothing with me and if he think he can, he can come see me.”

Jake Paul took on former MMA star Nate Diaz in a boxing match and gutted out a 10-round victory. While Paul received the unanimous decision, it was a rather underwhelming and disappointing fight for the Problem Child overall.

While in the fifth round, Paul did get a knockdown on Diaz, forcing him to the floor which was the pinnacle of the fight, but that punch did not finish Diaz. Diaz, who is an MMA legend known for his endurance and durability, got back up and ended up going the distance before Paul, considered a true pugilist, won the unanimous decision.

Fans Disappointed In Jake Paul’s Performance

Many fans and celebrities alike were very disappointed in Paul for not dispatching the retired MMA fighter early, with ease.

Many felt that the younger more athletic Jake Paul should’ve won easily and that the fight should’ve been done in the first few rounds.

Diaz put up a heck of a fight against Paul, took many of the social media star’s best blows, which left many doubting how good the former YouTube sensation really is.

One of those doubters is Shields. After witnessing Paul struggle to assert his dominance over Diaz, she propositioned a fight between her and Paul.

This isn’t the first time that she’s tried to challenge Jake Paul to a fight either. Back in 2021, she wanted to fight him after saying she regularly spars against male boxers who are better than him.

Paul, of course, has yet to fight any full-time active boxers, most of his opponents being MMA fighters (current and former), and retired boxers. Shields is a currently active boxer at the peak of her prime. Of course, there will be pushback because of the two differing genders, and this could become a very problematic event to set up.

There’s a strong chance that Jake Paul will not take the fight or even give any attention to it.