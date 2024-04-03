Mike Tyson Blew $400M He Made Off Boxing and Is Worth $10M | Jake Paul Is Worth $80M. So Who’s Helping Whom Here?

Netflix stepped up with a $40 million package to secure the Mike Tyson vs. Jake Paul fight that should draw close to a million viewers in July.

Some fans are nervous that a 31-year age gap is too much for Tyson to overcome.

Is Jake Paul Using Iron Mike?

Many people have suggested that Paul is using Iron Mike’s legacy to boost his own boxing profile with a win over one of boxing’s all-time champs.

This may be true, but Paul, who is 27 with a net worth of $80 million, is also doing the 58-year-old champ a favor by allowing Tyson to make up some more of his squandered fortune and pad his retirement fund.

Despite Mike Tyson’s legendary success and amassing over $400 million during his boxing career, Tyson reputedly only has a net worth of $10 million – and it’s only that substantial because his name and brand hold weight and he has hustled his ass off in the past 25 years to straighten out his mental health and his wealth.

Mike Tyson Filed For Bankruptcy In 2003 and 2010

By 2003 Tyson was nearly broke and facing a series of financial calamities and filed for bankruptcy.

By 2004, he was in debt to the tune of $38.4 million.

When it was all said and done, Tyson squandered a $400 million fortune acquired through his charisma, ferocious pugilistic ability and his legendary brand. According to The New York Times, it was reported that Tyson was making over $30 million a fight in his prime, battling the likes of Evander Holyfield, Lennox Lewis and Buster Douglas.

Tyson did, however, make a remarkable comeback by associating with quality financial advisers and capitalizing off a string of wise investments, while getting a tight grip on his own exorbitant spending habits.

While protectors of Mike Tyson’s iconic place in American sports and pop culture history don’t want him to help the “gimmick” that is Jake Paul rise to even greater heights, Tyson’s pockets can always use a boost.

As recently as 2010, Tyson again filed for bankruptcy after finding himself in over $23 million worth of debt.

Tyson spoke about his financial hurdles with “The View” in 2010, stating: “I’m totally destitute and broke, but I have an awesome life. I have an awesome wife who cares about me. I’m totally broke. I had a lot of fun. It just happened. I’m very grateful. I don’t deserve to have the wife that I have. I don’t deserve the kids that I have, but I do, and I’m very grateful.”

Bankruptcy Taught Mike Tyson Valuable Lesson

That acknowledgement was a clear turning point in Tyson’s life as his family provided the unconditional love he never had. He was able to spiritually, mentally and physically devote his talents and energy to positive activities that include connecting with people who appreciate him for who he is as a father, husband and family man.

The hedonistic lifestyle is behind him.

During an interview with Fox Business, Tyson shared a nugget he acquired through his stressful bankruptcy.

Tyson learned the value of “spiritual” wealth, because though he was broken financially, his spirit wasn’t destitute, so he was able to propel himself to a comeback.

As Tyson put it, “If I did it once, I could do it again. And I could continue to do it over and over again, and that’s what bankruptcy taught me.”

Tyson Is A Major Player In Cannabis Advocacy & Business

His venture into the world of cannabis has proved advantageous for Tyson in many ways. He’s now recognized as a cannabis advocate, branching out and starting new relationships with other entrepreneurs. Tyson eats well as the owner of TYSON 2.0 Cannabis Brand that brings high-quality cannabis products to consumers. Tyson promotes its health benefits, offering relaxation and wellness.

The product is expanding globally, and so is the Tyson brand. You won’t stop seeing him in movies and on the big stage.

Naturally Tyson and Paul are creating a great narrative to promote the match which will take place at AT&T Stadium in Dallas in July.

Tyson recognizes the value he brings to the fight and reminds us with every clip, in between pulverizing punching bags and looking too ready for a rumble to be somebody’s grandad.

“I’m 58 and what? I’m getting billions of views from just talking to somebody about fighting. Everybody, even most of the athletes, they’re jealous, that’s whack,” Tyson told Reuters.

Mike Tyson is lending Jake Paul his iconic legacy when the two box in July, but Paul is worth $80M and he’s also doing Iron Mike, who’s worth just $10M, a solid by boxing the 58-year-old. (Photo: @netfilx)

“I say in your prime you couldn’t draw a million people, man,” Tyson added. “What are you talking about, you couldn’t sell out the arena. Who at 58 could sell out an 80,000-seat arena? Why you think he wants to fight me and not anybody else? Everybody wants to fight him, all the boxers want to fight him. But if he fought them the only people that will come are the people that like him.”

Tyson is helping Paul cross over into another market and reach another demographic. On the other hand, Paul is the money man and behind closed doors, he controls the chessboard and is many ways is doing Tyson just as big a solid.