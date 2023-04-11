Mike Tyson Proves Money Does Grow On ‘Trees’ | You Won’t Believe How Much He Makes Monthly Off Marijuana Grown On His California Ranch

Mike Tyson has found his own lane now that he has been retired from boxing since 2005. The former heavyweight champion has found a way to reinvent himself at the age of 56. He has podcast called “Hotboxin’.” Now, he has taking advantage of recent changes in local marijuana laws that has made it legal to sell the drug in states like California, Nevada, Colorado, etc.

According to reports, Tyson claimed that he makes $500,000 a month off marijuana grown on his 40-acre ranch in California. Tyson also has claimed he smokes $40,000 worth of marijuana each month.

Mike Tyson standing ringside at the Jake Paul vs Tommy Fury fight in 2023. (Getty Images)

Tyson entered the marijuana industry in 2016 and has been thriving. It was reported he had to file for bankruptcy in 2004 because he accumulated over $38.4 million in debt. Now he has joined the many athletes who are making a nice bag off the marijuana industry in retirement.

Athletes In The Marijuana Industry

Joe Montana got involved in the marijuana industry when he became aware that studies show that the drug is an effective alternative to prescribed opioids. The Hall of Fame quarterback has invested $75 million into Caliva, a California-based cannabis organization, because he believes marijuana can help combat America’s current opioid epidemic.

Calvin Johnson launched his own cannabis brand in 2021 called Primitiv. According to Insider, he sells it in the plant-form traditional way, THC infused edibles, and THC wax for recreational use in Michigan. He reportedly stated that his inspiration came from his frequent use of the drug during his NFL career.

“The majority of the locker rooms, if they’re not currently participating, they have smoked or used cannabis in some application,” Johnson said to the Insider. “If we’re hanging, that was our preferred vice. I’m not a big drinker at all, but if we were hanging and it was a couple of fellas, that would be our first choice.”

Marshawn Lynch launched his own cannabis brand in February 2021 called Dodi Blunts based out of California. He mainly sells pre-rolled blunts.

Megan Rapinoe on the Team USA women’s soccer team has been a quiet advocate of marijuana. She along with her wife and Sue Bird have been advocates and an ambassador for her twin sister CBD brand.

Other athletes who have been linked to the marijuana industry are Stephen Jackson, John Salley, Matt Barnes, and many more.

According to Insider, the NFL has invested $1 million into researching CBD to replace drugs like Toradol, a stronger prescription drug in the same family of ibuprofen. It was reported that on last year the NFL Players Association asked the league to limit prescribing players Toradol.