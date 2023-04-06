Spit Heard Around The World | Judge Dismisses Matt Barnes’ Restraining Order Against His Fiancee’s ‘Jealous’ Ex

Former NBA player Matt Barnes has reportedly saw his restraining order against Anansa Sims’ ex-husband, David Patterson Jr., dropped by a judge, according to RadarOnline.com. Barnes failed to appear in court this week to argue his case for a permanent order and that was the reason the judge decided to dismiss the temporary restraining order.

Matt Barnes and Anansa Sims. (Photo: Matt Barnes’ Instagram)



Why Did Matt Barnes Have A Restraining Order Against David Paterson Jr.?

Barnes spent 14 seasons in the NBA and played for 10 different organizations. He was known for as tough defender and wasn’t afraid to get physical with some the best players in the league. He and Sims recently got engaged last year during the holiday season. The two also share a 5-year-old son together.



Was It A Set Up?

Patterson’s ex-wife says he is to blame.



“I knew David was trying to bait Matt into hitting him, “ Sims said. “My ex-husband had just sent police officers to our home days before that game on false scheduled visit claims. It’s public knowledge that Matt is a huge 69ers fan, and David knew Matt would be at the game.”

Patterson is a former defensive tackle from Ohio State. He spent a season with the Atlanta Falcons in 2007 and some time in the Canadian Football League before retiring due to an injury. He and Sims were married for seven years but have been divorced since 2017.

The two men got into an altercation back in January during the Cowboys-49ers game at Levi Stadium. The verbal altercation ended with Barnes spitting on Patterson before bystanders intervened to separate the two men.

He claimed that Patterson approached him first, threatened him, and even shoved him at one point during the verbal altercation, according to court documents. A bystander caught Barnes on camera spitting on Patterson and it was posted on social media.

The situation did not turn violent, but Barnes stated Patterson “hunted me down and aggressively confronted me.” He also said that Patterson screamed profanities at him and got the crowd involved by shouting his name all at once.

“I did not want the altercation to physically escalate further, and out of frustration with him seeking me out and his unrelenting repeated harassment I spit in his direction in disgust,” Barnes said.

Sources said police were called to the scene and listed Barnes as the assailant. According to court documents, Barnes mentioned that Patterson was jealous of the relationship he had with Sims.

“David’s threat to shoot me was captured on video and was presented as evidence at the restraining order trial against him,” said Barnes. “David also admitted in open Court during his testimony that he made this violent threat to me. I believe David is jealous of my relationship with his ex-wife, angry about his custodial situation, and targets me for harassment as a result.”

The temporary restraining order prohibited Patterson from coming within 100 yards of Barnes before it was dismissed this week.