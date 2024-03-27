Matt Barnes Is A Former NBA Bad Boy Who Was Sadly Overmatched During A Recent Home Invasion

When Matt Barnes was in the NBA, he was known as an on-court bad boy who was not afraid of bigger defenders. He even tried to fake an unflinching Kobe Bryant once during a ball inbound. However, to defeat Matt Barnes you only need one weapon, an intrusive possum that held court in his kitchen and forced the former NBA player to face his fears.

In an almost 10-minute video shared to his Instagram Live, Barnes showed that the struggle is real as the unwelcome animal posted up in a corner of his kitchen refusing to leave. Per Barnes, his family is moving, so the possum saw an opportunity to get cozy while the back door was open.

Barnes created an elaborate funnel method that consisted of moving boxes that guided the possum only one way: to the backyard pool area and freedom. The only problem was that the possum was not inclined to move even when confronted with Barnes’s persistent pelting barrage of countertop fruit.

Matt Barnes was on IG Live to show everybody that a possum just entered his house and it’s 9 minutes of hilarity pic.twitter.com/VuhQJyTIS3 — Ahmed/The Ears/IG: BigBizTheGod 🇸🇴 (@big_business_) March 26, 2024

Luckily for Barnes, who is moving from the possum house to a new residence, plenty of boxes were available, but even that alone didn’t help.

“All you can do is peacefully run out, bro, so what are we going to do here?” Barnes asked the animal sitting annoyingly on the floor as the fruit throwing didn’t work. Soon, Barnes stepped the intimidation up to a golf club and tapped along the cabinets that the possum laid against, but he was ever vigilant.

“I’m about to put a pitching wedge up his a**,” Barnes said, climbing above the animal on the kitchen counter and wondering if the animal would jump. The livestream audience suggested that he irritate the possum with water, and he obliged by spraying water on it.

When the possum finally started to move, it made a beeline for Barnes’ moving boxes, to his chagrin until finally, after more Spiderman countertop scaling, Barnes was able to get the creature to scurry out the back door.

“This s**t gave me the chills,” Barnes said to his IG Live audience. “I’ll fight anybody but I don’t fk with animals. That’s for godd**n sure.”

By the end, the possum had left the yard for another person’s property and out of the NBA bad boy analyst’s life. Moral of the story: Matt Barnes doesn’t mess with animals, just people.