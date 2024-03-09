“It’s Beneath Him To Fight A YouTuber! Get Out Of There, Old Man!” | Is Mike Tyson Destroying His Legacy By Fighting Jake Paul?

The Mike Tyson vs. Jake Paul fight, scheduled for July, is a reflection on how far the sport of boxing has faded from the forefront of sports culture. It’s also a boost for the purists who believe that hand-to-hand combat, in all forms, should remain a permanent part of the fabric of competitive athletics.

Everybody already has an opinion on the fight, driven by emotions and personal feelings about both fighters and their motives behind this unexpected celebrity clash.

Why Would Mike Tyson Fight Jake Paul?

Chris Broussard and Rob Parker let their opinions fly on “The Odd Couple” daily sports show on FS1.

“I want Mike Tyson to be knocked out,” said Parker, who has covered some of the former champion’s biggest fights over the years. “I want him to get knocked out like Nate Robinson.”

Jake Paul knocked out former NBA player Nate Robinson on the undercard of the Tyson-Jones fight. That moment was a trampoline for Paul, who became known for dismantling former star athletes searching for one last shot at glory in a boxing ring against a YouTuber with millions of followers and billions of views.

“Mike Tyson should know better as a 58-year-old, he should have more dignity,” Parker ranted. “It’s beneath him to fight a YouTuber! Get out of there, old man!”

Some prominent voices in the sports world thinks 57-year-old Mike Tyson risks destroying his legacy by fighting 27-year-old Jake Paul. (Getty Images)

Chris Broussard: “Why are you excusing Jake Paul? It might be a money grab for Tyson as much as it’s money grab for Jake Paul! I do not want to see Mike Tyson be knocked out by Jake Paul. If this is a real fight, Mike Tyson better not lose.”

The best boxing matches in history traditionally have some racial, ethnic, religious or regional element that separates the two boxers and solidifies fan bases for each across those contrasting characteristics.

Race

Jake Paul is living the American Dream along with his pro wrestling brother Logan, a WWE star, who has gained the respect of that culture.

Two white, blond athletic types who started from the bottom and crafted an empire out of being on the cutting edge of social media trends. They didn’t just revel in the fame as most social media influencers who garner some acclaim do. Each elevated his game and ventured into skill-based professions that usually take years of training.

Paul has leveraged his celebrity and his true talents to become one of the biggest brands in boxing, drawing over 1 million PPV views in two of his 10 fights (9-1) and grossing $65 million in his fight with Ben Askren.

The racial element can’t be denied as Jake Paul has a legion of white teens and tweens who grew up following his every move. He’s looking to solidify himself as a genuine prizefighter and ultimate entertainer by bringing destruction to one of the most revered and hated villains of boxing and polarizing products of the Black experience in America.

Tyson is iconic. His life story is the stuff of legends. His vulnerability and resilience have led him to this moment, where he has an opportunity to usher in the new age of professional boxing, while reinvigorating the general public’s appetite for prize fighting, which has been hindered by corrupt control and overshadowed by the emergence and authenticity of mixed martial arts.

Age

Paul is 27 and 30 years younger than Tyson, who will turn 58 by the time these two gladiators meet in July. No matter how fit or quick Tyson looks, his 2020 PPV draw against Roy Jones Jr., who is just two years younger, opened our eyes to how much Iron Mike has aged.

If this wasn’t still considered an exhibition of sorts, then Paul would be a heavy favorite. We have seen him move around the ring enough against fake boxers and MMA guys to know that he has some boxing awareness and skill. He should be quicker than Tyson, but he will have to pile up his punches over time to eventually put Mike on the canvas.

But who knows how much leverage the refs will give those guys? And we don’t know what the contract says either.

Paul’s only concern would be getting caught by a powerful right hand or upper cut by Tyson. Mike is bigger and slower than he’s ever been, but he still packs a heck of a punch and when he enters the ring, all of that zen stuff he’s been doing goes out of the window.

Fan Base To Generate High Revenue

Both Tyson and Jake Paul are legends in their own way. Tyson’s legacy in the spotlight, of course, spans five decades, starting in the ’80s. He’s gone through several transformations in his life and faced the most daunting scenarios.

Paul hasn’t been tested yet as a boxer. While he’s worked for his success, he hasn’t had the career-threatening, life-altering drama that Tyson has. He’s also never been boxing heavyweight champion of the world.

Both share reputations as supreme showmen. Versatile athletes who can captivate a crowd, act on the big screen and headline an event.

Beating 58-Year-Old Mike Tyson Won’t Get Paul Respect Of True Fight Fans

If Paul was hoping to get respect as a real boxer, then fighting a 58-year-old Mike Tyson isn’t going to cut it with true boxing fans. If the two mega-celebrities are trying to break the bank and create a PPV circus for the ages that will generate over $100M in revenue, then this is the ticket. There aren’t many people who can sell out an 80,000-person stadium where the Dallas Cowboys play.

As absurd as it looks on paper, Mike Tyson vs. Jake Paul is going to happen. Or at least, that’s the plan, although a lot can change between now and July for both guys who are very active and always working their way back into the spotlight.