Jake Paul Ran For His Life After Floyd Mayweather And Crew Pushed Up On Him | Real Life Vs. Reality TV

Floyd Mayweather kept the receipts and pushed up on Jake Paul after the Heat-Cavaliers game on Wednesday night in Miami. The beef first started with the two in 2021 when Paul took Mayweather’s hat off at an pre-fight event for his brother Logan Paul’s bout with Mayweather.



Mayweather clearly hasn’t let that moment go and still wants all the smoke with Jake. He saw a perfect opportunity to confront the Paul brother after the game.

Post Game Fireworks

Mayweather and his crew walked up on Paul as he stood outside of the arena.

“I asked you nicely to get that camera off me,” said Mayweather.

Jake Paul ahead of his fight with Tommy Fury; Floyd Mayweather sitting courtside at a Lakers game. (Photos: Getty Images)

Then someone can be heard talking as they are behind a phone camera recording the encounter.

“What happened since your loss? Yo, are we going to bust him up, guys? Yo, let’s just bust him up,” said person recording the encounter.

It has not been confirmed whether the person recording the incident was part of Mayweather’s entourage or just a bystander that was instigating the encounter.

Mayweather and crew got closer to Paul, but his bodyguard stood in between to keep him protected.

Mayweather asked the bodyguard, “who are you supposed to be?”

“I am just working, fam,” the bodyguard responded.

Paul kept moving backwards and eventually took off down a small alley on the side of Miami-Dade Arena.

Jake Paul ran away after an interaction with Floyd Mayweather & his crewpic.twitter.com/jGOfm6SMGE — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) March 9, 2023

Paul’s Response

Of course, Paul took to Instagram afterwards to explain his side of the incident.

“Floyd Mayweather and 50 dudes pull up out of nowhere, out of some side alley waiting for me outside of the stadium,” Paul said on his Instagram. “And they’re like, ‘So what’s up? What’s all that talk now?’ I’m like, ‘First of all, what did I say to you, Floyd? I just took your hat, and you’re still mad about it? Come on, bro.’ Then 50 dudes literally start surrounding me to try and jump me.”

Jake Paul says Floyd & 50 dudes jumped out on him after the Miami Heat game but he ran 🏃🏻‍♂️💨 pic.twitter.com/E0gG6uSR0M — SAY CHEESE! 👄🧀 (@SaycheeseDGTL) March 9, 2023

Paul continued, “I’m out that b****. Floyd, you want to run it one on one, no problem, but I’m not dumb. I’m tough. I don’t need to prove my toughness, but I’m not f***** dumb. I’m not going to sit there and try to fight 50 dudes. Dipped out of that b***. Floyd, you’re a h**, bro. You’re mad cause I took your f*cking hat. Are you serious? Get over it, bro. Move on.”

Mayweather beat Logan Paul in an exhibition fight that ESPN scored 78-74 over eight rounds. The YouTubers have received much criticism from fans, media, and former pro boxers for the way that they have entered the sport. Both have held their own in the ring and are now being taken more seriously as boxers.

Jake just lost his first fight against Tommy Fury, but has an official record of 6-1. Mayweather retired with an unbeaten 50-0 record. Fans would love to see the two in an exhibition bout to settle their feud. Maybe that is what Mayweather and his crew were trying to set up on Wednesday night before Jake Paul took off running.

