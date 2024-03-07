“Time To Put Iron Mike To Sleep” | A 57-Year-Old Mike Tyson Can’t Beat 27-Year-Old Jake Paul, But The Clash Will Generate $100M In Revenue

Netflix is making an emphatic and historical plunge into the live sporting event arena with an inaugural clash for the ages. A ratings bonanza that could possibly become the most watched boxing match in the past decade.

Legendary heavyweight champion Iron Mike Tyson will go head to head with YouTuber-turned-prize fighter Jake Paul in a “boxing mega-event” that will stream live exclusively on Netflix on July 20, the rising entertainment giant announced Thursday.

Tyson, 57 and Paul, 27, will reportedly throw hands inside AT&T Stadium, an 80,000-seat capacity venue in Arlington, Texas, also known as the home of the NFL’s Dallas Cowboys.

Legendary heavyweight champion Iron Mike Tyson will go head-to-head with YouTuber-turned-prize fighter Jake Paul in a “boxing mega-event” that will stream live exclusively on Netflix on July 20. (Photos: Getty Images/Instagram)

Paul posted on Twitter on Thursday.

“The biggest fight of the 21st century, in the biggest NFL stadium in the US, broadcast live, on the biggest streaming platform in the world…that’s the MVP way. Whether you’re tuning in on Netflix or showing out in person, whether you’re team Paul or team Tyson, or whether you’re a lifelong boxing fan or watching your first fight, you’re not going to want to miss this event. “I could not be more excited to make this amazing fight available to all Netflix subscribers alongside the hardest hitter of all time, Mike Tyson, on Saturday, July 20th. My sights are set on becoming a world champion, and now I have a chance to prove myself against the greatest heavyweight champion of the world, the baddest man on the planet and the most dangerous boxer of all time. Time to put Iron Mike to sleep.”

Netflix had the movie game on lockdown, and now the company will venture into another lucrative pool; sports programming and live entertainment. It’s the next logical step in Netflix cementing itself as the elite at-home viewing destination in the United States, in a takeover that would lay waste to traditional leaders in broadcast and cable.

Netflix Will Stream WWW “Raw” Weekly Show

The company recently reached a 10-year deal for the exclusive rights to stream World Wide Wrestling’s weekly flagship show, “Raw,” starting in January 2025. The headline-grabbing deal was valued at more than $5 billion, according to CNBC.

Now they come with a ratings gold mine to help put the spotlight back on a dying sport in America.

“I’m very much looking forward to stepping into the ring with Jake Paul at the AT&T STADIUM IN ARLINGTON, TEXAS,” Tyson said in a statement accompanying the Netflix announcement.

“He’s grown significantly as a boxer over the years, so it will be a lot of fun to see what the will and ambition of a ‘kid’ can do with the experience and aptitude of a GOAT,” Tyson added, using the acronym for “Greatest of All Time.”

Mike Tyson Is A Grandfather But Still A Draw

Mike Tyson will be 58 when the Netflix fight streams. Even at his advanced age, people want to see one of the most ferocious and polarizing heavyweights and celebrities of all time do what elevated him to iconic status in American history.

Tyson has fought demons in and out of the ring, from criminal cases to disfiguring ears and faces. He’s revamped his life, and from all accounts lives each day stress free and high as a kite, enjoying life for the first time in his well-documented life.

For those who didn’t see Tyson in the ’80s and ’90s, YouTube has become a great way to familiarize yourself with the Brownsville Brawler. He’s more than just the old guy on podcasts, looking stoned and speaking philosophy to people 30 years younger. Tyson is still quite the showman and a tremendous draw.

Mike Tyson vs Roy Jones Generated $80M In Revenue

Mike Tyson vs. Roy Jones Jr. exhibition boxing match took place on Nov. 28, 2020, at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, billed as “Lockdown Knockdown.”

The fight ended in a controversial split draw, but the fans loved it. The fight sold over 1.6 million PPV buys and generated more than $80 million in revenue.

Snoop Dogg even made his debut as a boxing analyst.

Expect those numbers to jump significantly, as this is a battle of two characters with personalities and faithful followings. Tyson represents real boxing, championship history and is the subject of some of the most sensational celebrity stories ever told.

Jake Paul Is Boxing’s Biggest Draw?

While Jones is a boxing legend, his name doesn’t hold half the weight that Jake Paul’s does in today’s modern boxing climate. Paul has hundreds of millions of social media followers who have grown up following his journey from internet influencer, posting popular videos on Vine and cultivating a large following on YouTube.

He pivoted to boxing in 2018, when most people thought it was just a gimmick and turned pro in 2020. He now has a 9-1 record that includes six knockouts.

Paul has surpassed 1 million PPV sales in two fights. His highest-grossing fight where he was the headliner came in a knockout win over Ben Askren in the first round of their April 2021 bout. According to Jake, the fight generated $65 million.

JP’s win over Tyron Woodley showed the guts he has and the natural fighter’s instincts, as he was shaken up in that fight.

“It’s crazy to think that in my second pro fight, I went viral for knocking out Nate Robinson on Mike Tyson’s undercard,” Paul said in a statement. “Now, less than four years later, I’m stepping up to face Tyson myself to see if I have what it takes to beat one of boxing’s most notorious fights and biggest icons.”

We will hear a lot more about this intriguing fight coming our way in July.