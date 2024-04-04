LaVar Ball Is Back, and He’s Pissed | Did Puma, Bad Trainers Or Big Baller Brand Lead To Career-Stifling Knee and Ankle Problems For Ball Brothers?

It’s been a while, but LaVar Ball has provided social media with some ammunition to drag him back into the media mosh pit, criticizing “raggedy ass” Pumas and poorly made sneakers for his son LaMelo Ball’s constant ankle problems and his son Lonzo’s chronic knee problems that have become a serious career-killer for the former No. 2 overall draft pick in 2017 by the Los Angeles Lakers — the kid Magic Johnson once called a franchise cornerstone.



Many social media users shot back at Ball’s comments he made to CBS Sports and blamed the poorly-made Big Baller Brand sneakers that he forced his sons to wear when Lonzo first came into the league.

Yeah, NO. YOU injured them by constantly training on concrete & putting them in those terribly underdeveloped BBB shoes. — Caesar (@Godson0606) April 3, 2024

Of course, the brand had a series of sneakers designed by LaVar and his creative team. The company ultimately disbanded due to a scandal and discrepancy about money being used inappropriately. It also led to a temporary rift between Lonzo Ball and his outspoken father LaVar.

Both of LaVar’s sons promising careers have been impeded in some way by injuries, and he not only blames the footwear, he blames the trainers and training methods that they have been using since they left the family nest.

“They say, oh, LaVar, you worked the boys out too hard — that’s why they hurt,” he tells CBS. “No, the reason they hurt is because they got away from me. And they start doing these roody-poo workouts. Because if you keep running them hills, you’re going to keep that power and that strength. But you start dealing with these rubber bands and doing this lightweight stuff, of course you’re going to start breaking down.”

Was It Pumas, Big Baller Brand Or Bad Trainers?

A father’s concern is always what will happen once the boys you raised into men and young stars leave the nest. Melo has been on his own since high school, when he balked at the NCAA and sent his son overseas to play with men and prepare for the draft, rather than go to college for a season or two.

“They’ve been trained hard enough? No, no, no,” Lavar told CBS. “Because you condition your body for running and jumping. You’ve got to condition your legs. So that’s why I always have my boys in them hills and running hard in them hills. That will make you run like a deer when you get on that court, so you won’t be getting hurt. A lot of things have to do with them raggedy shoes that Melo be wearing. Them shoes are not made the right way for him. That’s why he keeps tweaking his ankle every single time.”

Melo has had his own problems lately. He was drafted by the Hornets with the No. 3 overall pick in 2020 and showed more star potential than his brother who struggled to find his groove, moving from team to team.

However, Melo hasn’t played since Jan. 26 due to an injury the Hornets initially labeled as right ankle soreness before eventually updating his diagnosis as right ankle tendinopathy.

Injuries Have Killed Lonzo Ball’s Career

Lonzo was one of the most talked about draft picks in NBA history, coming out of UCLA in 2017, with his father as the conductor mouthpiece motoring his Chino Hills hype train.

Ball has had a catastrophic list of injuries since his rookie season.

A meniscus tear in 2018, an ankle sprain (2019), knee and ankle sprains (2021), another meniscus tear (2022) requiring arthroscopic surgery, another knee surgery in March of 2023.

Who knows?

The damage with both of LaVar Ball’s sons’ lower extremities probably come from a combination of wear and tear, from playing basketball so much as kids, as well as a switch in training regimen. LaVar Ball is old school and had his kids running hills and building a different kind of stamina and endurance and durability. Sometimes a father knows their kid’s body better than the experts.

True to LaVar Ball form, he blamed Pumas, while wearing the BBB gear of a company that might be making a comeback. Maybe LaVar sees that his boys got paid, but the legendary talk has died out and he wants to get his boys a voice again. If Ball is planning to return to the spotlight while both of his sons nurse injuries, then let’s do it. It’s been kind of boring without him around.

