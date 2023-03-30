LaVar Ball Says Bronny Should Play In Australia And Skip College | NBA Guru Brandon ‘Scoop B’ Robinson Has A Problem With People Forcing Bronny To Grow Up Too Fast

Everyone has an opinion on what Bronny James should do next season, including the Big Baller Brand CEO LaVar Ball. The father of Lonzo and LaMelo believes Bronny should play in the NBL league in Australia like LaMelo did.

“It’s better over here. Why? Because you playing against grown men and you getting paid,” Ball said. “If you want to play basketball and you really that dude, why am I sitting in class trying to pass a chemistry test? I don’t want to play no chemistry. I don’t want to practice no Spanish. “I want to wake up, go practice, go back to sleep, go practice, have a game, practice. That’s all I want to do. I don’t wanna be like ‘Hey, I’ll meet you in the student union for study hall.'”

Some people took exception to Lavar Ball’s blunt take and offered another perspective. Hoops guru Brandon “Scoop B” Robinson argued that there is value in Bron just experiencing life as a kid despite who is father is and the mighty footsteps, he’s walking in.

Bc he’s just a kid and should enjoy being a kid before he is an adult and handed over to the world.



What’s wrong with enjoying life and enjoying the process of being recruited and being young with your young friends? https://t.co/PZpM0XgEFN — 👑 Brandon “Scoop B” Robinson (@ScoopB) March 29, 2023

Where Is Bronny Going To Play Next Year?

Bronny is a member of the class of 2023 and has yet to decide what he will do next year. He could go the college route, as he has offers from Kentucky, Memphis, Michigan, Ohio State, Oregon, and USC.

He could also go pro and play domestically for the NBA G League Ignite. There is also Overtime Elite based in Atlanta.

The eldest child of LeBron and Savannah James is coming off an impressive showing at the McDonald’s All-American Game and Powerade Slam Dunk competition.

McDonald’s All-American Game

Bronny scored 15 points, connecting on five of eight from deep. Showing off his shooting range. His West squad lost the game 109-106, but he displayed a feel for the game and how to operate in space and off the ball. At 6 feet 3, 190 pounds he projects to be a combo guard.

If that three-point stroke is legit combined with his extremely advanced basketball IQ, his NBA dreams could be a reality.

LeBron hasn’t talked too much about Bronny’s plans for next year, though he said if his son wants to play in college it will happen.

“I think Bronny can go to any college he wants to,” LeBron James told Bill Oram of the Oregonian. “All I have to do is pick up the phone. If Bronny says he wants to go there, he’s good enough.”

He’s not wrong.

Does LeBron James Know Where Bronny Is Playing Next Season?

The important thing for Bronny is wherever he plays next season has to be the environment that will best prepare him for the 2024 NBA draft and a subsequent NBA career.

The NBL league in Australia will present a level of physicality that will be helpful as he develops. But what about the other aspects of his game and development?

Playing at a school like Oregon under head coach Dana Altman has the obvious Nike connections, but so would a school like Memphis, where he would get development as a primary scorer.

While it is ultimately Bronny’s decision, he will lean on his dad and his wealth of basketball knowledge.

No word yet on when Bronny will make a decision. He’ll finish the All-Star circuit and continue the spring and summer AAU tour most likely, and we will all wait on the decision of the most famous 18-year-old hooper.

