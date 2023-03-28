Savannah James Is Outside | Bronny’s Mom Goes Crazy In Stands During His Impressive Performance At Powerade Jamfest Slam Dunk Contest

It’s no secret Bronny James wants to walk in his father’s footsteps and make it to the NBA. On Monday night, he continued on his own path of greatness by competing in the Powerade Jamfest Slam Dunk Contest that featured 2023 McDonald’s All-Americans, just like his father Lebron did 20 years ago.

It’s also no secret that Bronny’s mom has been more visible in the public with no young boys to raise and a daughter who is maturing. From Vanity Fair party photo shoots to dripping in Dolce & Gabbana in Milan, Italy or going HAM on the sidelines of Seirra Canyon games, Mrs. James brings the energy.

Bronny had an impressive performance, and it had his mom as well as social media going crazy, despite some of the judges throwing shade at one of his dunks.

His first dunk was a reverse windmill slam that got everyone out of their seats.

The camera panned to Savannah James and the James family cheering in the stands. Savannah waived a ’10’ dunk sign at the judges after the dunk. WNBA player Chiney Ogwumike led the panel of six judges, and she along with three other judges gave him a score of nine.

This is not the first time Savannah has showed out on the sidelines after a Bronny dunk. During a Sierra Canyon game this season, he caught a lob pass from an alley-oop and threw it down. Savannah and Lebron lost their minds on the sideline.

The score caught the attention of LeBron, who wasn’t in attendance, but did he give his thoughts on Twitter.

He wrote on Twitter, “It’s cool. Should have been 10s across the board! For sure. Hahaha.”

Bronny’s first score might’ve hurt his chances to win the contest, but he did finish in second place behind Duke commit Sean Stewart. Bronny went out with bang by jumping over his younger brother, Bryce James, who is 1 to 2 inches taller. It should be noted that it took him three attempts to complete the dunk, but it was still impressive.

Despite not winning the event, he still earned high praise from fans on social media and no one was surprised that the son of LeBron James could get up off the ground so high.

Bronny also made headlines because he is the only All-American that is not committed to a college. According to 247 Sports, his top choices are Memphis, Ohio State, USC, Oregon, and Duke. His parents are in full control of his recruiting process, and of course they haven’t gave any insight on which school Bronny is leaning toward.

He has until May 17, but he could make a splash announcement at the McDonald’s All-American Game that will be aired at 9 p.m. on ESPN tonight.

In addition to his All-America honors, Bronny also will play in the Nike Hoop Summit for Team USA on April 8.

