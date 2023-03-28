“Cocaine Bear”| Gilbert Arenas Hits Below The Belt On Social Media At Kwame Brown Once Again, Calls Ex-Teammate A Junkie

Gilbert Arenas is living up to his self-proclaimed nickname “No Chill Gil,” but this time he might have hit below the belt. He has no problem speaking his mind, from giving his thoughts on the Ja Morant string of incidents to recently agreeing with Mario Chalmers by saying no one feared LeBron James. Unless you have lived under a rock for the past two years, fans know the ugly history of Arenas and Kwame Brown, because it was laid out in front of everyone on social media.

Gilbert Arenas at Washington Wizards press conference for team’s 25th anniversary (left); Kwame Brown playing in the Big Three basketball league (right). (Photos: Getty Images)

The problems between the two started in May 2021 when Arenas agreed that Brown was a bust as the No. 1 overall pick. Since then they have exchanged shots at each other on social media and on podcasts.

Now, Arenas has called his ex-teammate out again on a Instagram post.

“The story @thepivot didn’t hear (laughing emojis). Look at the behavior of the junkie #ex NBA Player now Cocaine Bear! Threatening me for months I pull-up on him and he files a police report and restraining order on me. I thought he wanted SMOKE but he just wanted clicks and views,” Arenas wrote on March 26.

Gilbert Arenas calls out Kwame Brown for being a ‘junkie’ pic.twitter.com/ffn3UMfXDy — NBACentral (@TheNBACentral) March 26, 2023

He continued the post by trolling Brown some more and promoting his own podcast on YouTube. He finished his post by saying “wait til the end when the drugs wear down.”

Arenas followed up his initial post with two more posts and captions on his Instagram page. One post was a picture zoomed in on Brown with a white substance under his nose. The second post was a video of Brown confronting a man he had problems with in the past while he is on a date with a woman that Arenas alleged to be the mother of Brown’s children.

The latest “No Chill Gil” social media shot followed after Brown called Arenas a coward on “The Pivot” podcast hosted by ex-NFL players Fred Taylor, Ryan Clark, and Channing Crowder.

Brown said, “I don’t wanna talk about that guy after he mentioned putting a pistol to my throat. … He’s [Gilbert Arenas] definitely what’s wrong with our community because he’s a coward. … Do you think Gilbert Arenas would say that about J.J. Redick?”

Arenas has called out Brown out for being a drunk, only making $67 million as the top overall pick in the NBA draft, and for his career numbers.

Brown has responded to his former teammate in the past, but has not as of just yet. If you know the history of these two, then you know a response is coming soon.

