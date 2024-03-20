‘Treat It Like A Business!’ No Chill Gilbert Arenas Tells Women To Get Paid Sleeping With NBA Players

Former NBA player Gilbert Arenas has become known for the outlandish takes and opinions he gives on his hit podcast, Gil’s Arena.

The former three-time All-Star and 2003 NBA Most Improved Player is also nicknamed “No Chill Gil” for saying any and everything and not caring whom he offends.

Still drawing blowback for his and former teammate Nick Young’s pretty lewd comments concerning social media influencer and reality television star Draya Michele, that hasn’t stopped Arenas from continuing his constant pushing of the envelope in how he speaks on other’s affairs and situations.

Gil’s latest comments may just take the cake though, as the former Wizards star insinuated that women should make sleeping with NBA players an actual business.

What?

No Chill Gil In Rare Form

Durian a recent episode of the aforementioned “Gil’s Arena” podcast, Arenas, who along with Young has absolutely no filter, had this to say about Instagram models and how it pertains to that very subject.

“Let’s just say four. If you f— four dudes a year or three dudes a year,” Arenas explained. “I’m telling you, from the ages of probably 18 to 35, treat it like a business.”

“Get you some NBA players, three NBA players,” he continued. “Think about it. The NBA player on the lowest end, or the brokest n— in the NBA, he gonna pay you about five grand a month, just to f— with you. Five grand a month. So if you got three of them that’s 15 grand a month, just on the bottom end.”

Gil then went on to mention how if a woman could pull a more high-profile player like James Harden or Paul George they could rake in between $10,000 to $20,000 per month. Having the three Arenas says would allow a woman to bring in between $30,000 to $60,000 a month, and his opinion is what job is gonna pay you that, and at that age.

Arenas made sure not to exclude New Orleans Pelicans star Zion Williamson, whose highly publicized relationship with a porn star was exposed last year. At the time Moriah Mills said Williamson was gifting her $20K a month to be with him.

Arenas Advocating For Women To Pimp Themselves Is Wrong

For Arenas and Young to a lesser extent to insinuate that women sell or pimp themselves out is pretty disheartening. The fact that he felt comfortable enough to say that and even give examples of how to do it also disturbing. Arenas and Young have been pretty vocal on the Jalen Green and Draya Michele situation.

While they’ve stayed pretty clear of Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs and his soon-to-be child’s mother Joie Chavis, who has children with rappers Future and Bow Wow, this ain’t it, and they should be ashamed of themselves for speaking in that manner.