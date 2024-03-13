Here Come The Receipts! Gilbert Arenas And Swaggy P Share Stories Of When Draya Michele Hooked Up With ‘No Chill Gil’

The opinions emanating from Draya Michele’s pregnancy announcement on International Women’s Day last week are plentiful, and now a story is surfacing from a former NBA player alleged to have had relations with her in the past.

Former NBA players Gilbert Arenas and his close friend Nick Young, aka Swaggy P, were online discussing their relationship with Houston Rockets shooting guard Jalen Green and Draya when Swaggy felt the need to bring up a past run-in with Draya and Arenas where he saw a little too much.

Nick Young tells a story about Draya & Gilbert Arenas when he was first in the league 👀



pic.twitter.com/llQVuPjTTJ — My Mixtapez (@mymixtapez) March 12, 2024

“Pregnant, pregnant! Got the young boy,” Arenas said, laughing at the video-recorded conversation.

“If they only knew. I was shocked, too, though,” chimed in Swaggy P in disillusionment. “That day when I was riding home with (Philly) in the car. I don’t know if I can tell that story, if you want me to tell that story?”

“Nah, she’s a mother now,” Arenas joked without a definitive answer on whether Swaggy should reveal what he knows so he went for it.

“She’s a mother now. We can’t do that because that day changed my life; I’m not going to lie,” Nick Young said. “That’s when Swaggy P was like, ‘OK, this is what NBA is about.’ I’m riding in the car, he in the back seat. I turn my head, and this n***a is getting some ‘huh…’ What was you doing in the back seat, Gil?”

The two continued, but the secret is now out, leading many to believe that Draya Michele has been and is now a seeker of NBA players. The names being hurled at her online all revolve around the same question: is Draya Michele a gold digger, and did she rob the cradle with Green in pursuit of his NBA riches?

Cam'ron roasts 22 year old NBA player Jalen Green for getting 39 year old Draya Michele pregnant, and Mase says it's a poor shot selection.



(🎥 It Is What It Is/YouTube) pic.twitter.com/j6MoiKH904 — The Art Of Dialogue (@ArtOfDialogue_) March 11, 2024

After all, Forbes cites that the 22-year-old signed a $40.8 million contract with the Rockets in 2021. Draya is 28 weeks pregnant, or seven months, and should give birth in May. Green’s life is about to change drastically as a father, and there is no word as to whether the two will remain together.

Rapper turned online broadcaster Cam’ron weighed in on his show ‘It Is What It Is,’ questioning where Green was amid the online chatter.

“You can’t get mad at the female, first of all,” Cam’ron said on the show. “Second of all, if Draya announced it, my question is this: Did he (Jalen) co-sign it? That’s the question. You gotta realize, the mothers of a 22-year-old is around similar to our age I would say. You know who we really would love to talk to? Jalen Green’s parents. See if they approve because they probably like, ‘You dumb motherfcker. What the fck are you doing my n***a. You know they gonna keep it.'”

However, one thing is for sure: where there is smoke, there is fire, and Draya Michele is heating the internet.