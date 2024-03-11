Kevin Hart’s Ex-Wife Torrei Isn’t Mad At Draya Michele And Jalen Green Because ‘He Wanted Some Of That Cougar’

Comedian Kevin Hart’s ex-wife, Torrei Hart, is tired of the slander being put on model turned-actress Draya Michele’s name now that it seems she’ll be having a child with NBA player Jalen Green.



Although there is an almost 20-year age gap between the two, Draya reportedly is pregnant by the Houston Rockets player, and Torrei thinks she knows why.

“Yall need to mind your business. Listen, I’m not mad at Draya at all. Everybody in an uproar talking about, ‘Oh my God, she’s old enough to be his mom’ and ‘Oh my God, his mom probably watched “Basketball Wives.”’ Yeah, his mama probably did watch ‘Basketball Wives,’ and, you know what, he probably watched it with her and that’s why he went after Draya,” said Hart on her personal Instagram page.

OH? 👀| Kevin Hart’s ex-wife Torrei Hart defends Draya Michele against criticism over getting pregnant by 22-year-old NBA star Jalen Green:



“He wanted some of that cougar snatch, he wanted some of that. Don’t get it twisted. Listen, if he wanted to pull out he could have pulled out, he didn’t pull out. That cougar had him in a chokehold.”

While Hart is busying herself breaking down the reasons for a bad pull out game to an audience of nosey social media users, Draya Michele has been called everything but a child of God for her newfound entanglement with Green. However, people had shade for Torrei adding her two cents.

The two were rumored to be pair earlier this year with fans catching video of Draya entering the backstage of a Houston Rockets game looking preggo and very friendly with the Toyota Center security.



Now that it is confirmed that she is in a relationship with Green and indeed pregnant, the world is having a field day calling her everything from a gold digger to accusing her of robbing the cradle.

At 39 years old, Andraya Michele Howard, aka Draya, already has two children, one with a former baller and former NFL player Orlando Scandrick.



With Jalen Green a fresh 22-year-old with only three seasons under his belt, the eyebrows of many who feel Draya is more strategic than in love have been raised.

Draya is a former cast member on “Basketball Wives L.A.” but quickly became a talking point within the rap community, which lyrics from artists like Fabolous have insinuated that she is a gold digger prototype.

Draya heard the noise and posted her response to Instagram during International Women’s Day on Friday where she shared her maternity photo shoot images.

“Get comfortable being misunderstood,” Draya posted. “Only a fraction of people will be able to truly grasp your essence. You are not on anyone else’s timeline of comprehension,” the post shared via her Instagram Story read.

“Also, it’s none of your business how others choose to perceive you. Most High sees you clearly – let that be enough.”

Will it be enough? Probably not, as Draya and Jalen’s age gap is the new relationship talk now that Larsa Pippen and Michael Jordan’s son Marcus Jordan’s romance seemingly has cooled. The other famous love and basketball couple with an age difference romance has been “take(ing) some time apart to reevaluate their relationship,” according to Pippen and Jordan, who updated the world on their relationship during The Traitors Season 2 reunion on Bravo. However, just a few days later, when the two were spotted hanging out together on Valentine’s Day, it sparked the interest of the gossip faithful.

Guess there is something for Draya to look forward to in the love and basketball relationship news cycle that’s not herself.