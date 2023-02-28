Queen Flow: Savannah James Thirst Traps Hit Different

The is an adage that behind every successful man is a strong woman, and Savannah James, wife of LeBron James, has to be one of the strongest. Recently, she lit up the internet wearing a semi-sheer lace bodysuit covered by a stylish jacket with her neck adorned with jewels. The Instagram post on her personal page listed her location as Milan, Italy, and she tagged Dolce & Gabbana and her MUA or makeup artist Pat McGrath as the designer for what is popularly known as a thirst trap.

How Did Savannah James Break Internet?

Mrs. James gave the internet a collection of shots of her looking like a boss, and the digital streets replied in kind, giving “King James” the Russell Wilson treatment: “Mr. Savannah.”

Savannah James in Dolce & Gabbana for Milan Fashion Week 😮‍💨🔥 pic.twitter.com/r8AJ6j7vNA — Bronupdates (@Bronupdates) February 26, 2023

The Queen

He went extra spicy and kept it real with how the photos made him feel about his leading lady in the comments. Bottom line, ‘Bron wants his bride back home, stat.

“Okay now you just showing out!!,” James posted with flame emojis. “Get your a– home now and get what you can’t get in Europe!” he finished with a wink and a fire emoji.

Savannah James Image Credit: Rodin Eckenroth/Getty

LeBron Drools Over Wife’s European Thirst Trap

Okay, Mr. James. Somewhere you know, Bronny, Bryce, and Zhuri are cringing as the world discovers how their parents’ flirt game sounds.

Mrs. James has been in Milan for Fashion Week, and her signature looks are being curated by stylist Casey Billingsley, known as IconTips on Instagram, sending the wife of the “King” into empress mode.

In basketball, you have family archetypes like the wife, the side chick, the baby mother and the girlfriend. Those categories have sub-categories that the women can label within them. For example, there are wives like Cookie Johnson, the wife of Magic Johnson, and there are wives like Ayesha Curry. Both are steadfast in standing by the side of their uber-famous husband, but react differently in the shadow of their partner’s glow.

Steadfast

In 2019, Mrs. Curry commented on an episode of “Red Table Talk” about feeling insecure about the disproportionate attention she receives from men against the attention her husband, NBA star Steph Curry, receives from women.

“Something that really bothers me, and honestly has given me a sense of a little bit of an insecurity, is the fact that — yeah, there are all these women, like, throwing themselves [at him], but me, like, the past 10 years, I don’t have any of that,” she said during the “Red Table Talk” interview. “I have zero — this sounds weird — but, like, male attention, and so then I begin to internalize it, and I’m like, ‘Is something wrong with me?’ “

Not much has changed, as Ayesha is constantly battling to find a sufficient light behind her husband’s shadow.



That does not seem like a Cookie statement. Savannah James has always given the world Cookie vibes as the rock silently holding her celebrity family together from the sidelines.

Savannah James Business Endeavors

According to reports, Savannah is a professional interior designer and has collaborated with many popular brands. Savannah and LeBron have been teaming on business endeavors for years. The couple launched their own furniture line with American Signature called “Home Court by LeBron James” in 2010.

Savannah is quite the entrepreneur, having run “The Juice Spot”, a juicery in Florida during Brown’s four-season, two-title run with the Miami Heat.

Savannah has made appearances on TV shows such as “The Insider” and “The Rehab Addict,” according to IMDB.

She is also highly involved in good causes. As one of the leading members of the Promise Foundation, she has been instrumental in pledging almost $40 million in scholarships to the underprivileged.

But mama needs some love, too, and in classic Savannah fashion, she lets her actions do the talking. The world can sit back and watch a queen take her throne through the internet and beyond.