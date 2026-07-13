“I Think I’d Beat Most Of The Democratic Party”: Stephen A. Smith Says He’d Smash Democrats In Debate Because “They Dance Too Much”

Stephen A. Smith is the current face of ESPN. The $20 million-per-year man is the star of the network’s hit debate show “First Take.” He also makes appearances on NBA coverage as well as well as being seen on some of the network’s other shows.

While he’s seemingly mastered this sports thing, he identifies as a political independent with mixed views. Because of that Smith has been calling out the Democratic Party and saying he’d beat any of the party’s contenders in a debate.

🚨NEW: Stephen A. Smith: "Do I believe I would take Gavin Newsom out? Yes, I do. Do I believe I would go against Kamala and beat her? Yes, I do."



"I think I’d beat MOST of the Democratic Party. Because there’s too much dancing — and I don’t dance." pic.twitter.com/ErVLXKuCr1 — DR Hally (@HallyMaax) July 12, 2026

Smith Issues Challenge

During a recent podcast appearance, the always outspoken Smith didn’t hold back on his thoughts about some of the heavy hitters in the Democratic Party.



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“Do I believe I would take Gavin Newsom out? Yes, I do. Do I believe I would go against Kamala and beat her? Yes, I do.”

“I think I’d beat MOST of the Democratic Party. Because there’s too much dancing — and I don’t dance.”

For someone with limited time in the political realm, Smith is measuring himself against some of the top figures in the Democratic Party.

Stephen a smith responds to Draymond green and jemele hill Calling him out about his journalism when it comes to how he’s reported about jaylen brown and lebron James in the past and saying he’s not in the locker rooms talking to the

Players 👀👀👀 https://t.co/UHoHyaq54f pic.twitter.com/fj1b4J2Sgn — NBA Hoops (@Thechat101) July 8, 2026

Fans Chime In

Smith’s comments got drew a buzz via social media.

“Gavin Newsome would COOK Stephen A in a debate. From what i hear Stephen can’t talk about issues in detail , he is very surface level with his talking points when it comes to politics,” a person commented.

“Want him to run just so he could end up looking stupid and be proved wrong,” another fan replied.”

“He’d just fall back to yelling over everyone and think that made him the winner of a debate,” a fan said.

“Whoever is telling him he has a chance in politics is lying to him and I would hope they tell him soon,” another person replied.

“Ain’t nobody voting for him as the Democrat. He can’t win a local election on the democratic ticket let alone a National one,” someone else quipped.

“This guy needs a reality check and to be humbled,” a fan mentioned.

“Homeboy is off his rocker. His journalism career is defined as a cheap rage bait merchant. We have MAJOR work to do after this attempted coup and this idiot will or should not be anywhere near that,” a person chirped.

Smith Called Out By Draymond Green

In the midst of Smith telling us that a debate with President Donald Trump would net 100 million views, the longtime sports journalist is being called out by four-time NBA champion Draymond Green. During a recent episode of his podcast, Green, the 2017 NBA Defensive Player of the Year, talked about how players don’t trust or respect Smith anymore …

“A lot of players having a great relationship with you were facts. Until you started to disrespect players as if you were a player,” Green said.

“You get upset about the very thing that you do. You’re not in these locker rooms, so no one can say anything back,” Green added.

Smith has been in some real heated back-and-forths with NBA legends like LeBron James and Kevin Durant. He’s also been in a current beef with former Celtics star Jaylen Brown who was surprisingly traded to the rival Sixers.

As for Green, he and Smith used to be close until Green felt Smith changed up on him after he served suspensions for choking Minnesota Timberwolves center Rudy Gobert and hitting Phoenix Suns center Jusef Nurkic.