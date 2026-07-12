“It Would Be Like The Miami Heat Again’: Tracy McGrady and Vince Carter Know That LeBron James and Steph Curry Owe NBA Fans A Retirement Tour Together In Golden State

On a recent episode of “The Draymond Green Show” the four-time NBA champion chopped it up with NBA insider Shams Charania about the possibility of LeBron James joining the Golden State Warriors. According to most reports in the “Decision III” Bron is leaning towards ending his career at home in Cleveland, putting a bow on the most statistically dominant career in NBA history.

Draymond Pitches His Free Agent Friend LeBron James

However, Green recently said he was hanging out with his friend and nemesis LeBron James and gave him a pitch that will be hard to refuse.

Draymond Green speaks on his recruiting pitch to LeBron James on their trip together:



“You know, I’d be crazy if for X amount of days, and at no point if I’m like ‘yo, we need to chop it up. Like what the hell is going on.’ Of course I did that. Of course the pitch was crazy.… pic.twitter.com/fTi0jaj0N7 — Heat Central (@TheHeatCentral) July 12, 2026

“I’d be remiss if I don’t take the opportunity to throw my pitch in there, I’d be crazy if we’re together for x amount of days and at no point am I like, ‘Yo, we need to chop it up, what the hell going on? What we doing?’ Of course I did that, and of course the pitch was crazy,” Green said.

“With the things I shared in it, it’s definitely gonna make the brain work a little bit,” he continued, “but we wasn’t going to hang out for a recruitment pitch.”

The NBA world is undoubtedly hoping that Green’s pitch will work. While joining Dononavn Mitchell and aging James Harden in Cleveland would be billed as a “Big Three,” most fans would love to see Bron wrap up his career alongside the only player who can challenge him for best of this generation.

Bron and Curry are two transcending talents who faced each other in four straight NBA finals, from 2015 to 2018. James is celebrated for his 10 finals appearances, but it’s Curry’s team who won three of those four finals matchups. It’s not a stretch to say that Steph Curry is the only thing standing between LeBron James and undisputed historical supremacy.

What an ending and a final gift it would be for the two GOATS of their generation to end their careers together, trying to make one last run.

It’s what most NBA fans would love to see, even if they aren’t saying it. Steph and Bron teaming together for a retirement tour – even for just one season in case he wants to sign with Celeveland next season, to do a farewell tour – would be epic.

Fans React To Possibility OF Steph & LeBron Teaming Still Open

NBA ratings for Golden State Warriors games would go through the roof. Every Lebron James fan and Steph Curry fan (which is more than half of NBA fans) would flock to see every matchup that they were on the court together.

“let’s lock in for next season,” one fan said. “Playing basketball together would be amazing too. Dream team!,” another fan said. “Draymond knows recruiting isn’t about forcing a decision, it’s about creating doubt, curiosity, and a new perspective. One conversation can change the entire direction of a career,” a fan said. “GS needs LeBron, not the other way around,” another quipped.

Tracy McGrady Says LeBron & Curry Should Team Up For Bron’s Last Season: Miami Heat Again?

Tracy McGrady agreed on his podcast with Vince Carter that if this is LeBron James’ last season, teaming up with Chef would hit hard across the league.

“I would love to see Bron with Steph Curry and just see the fandom and everything that comes with that,” McGrady said. “I think that’ll be great. Go out that way, bro. Forgot what everybody else is saying, man. Go play with Steph, bro, and ride that one out.”

Vince Carter said, “It’s like the Miami Heat” again.

Tracy McGrady says if this is LeBron James last season, why not go team up With Steph Curry:



“Bro, you talking about a rockstar stuttered team and season everywhere they go. Steph Curry, LeBron James, my guy, you talk to end your career with Steph Curry. Bro, I know LeBron has… https://t.co/6if3iNUb57 pic.twitter.com/txrot8Eivv — NBA Courtside (@NBA__Courtside) July 10, 2026

At the end of June, Draymond declined his player option in order to allow the Golden State Warriors some flexibility in acquiring players. At the time, it was considered by insiders to be a move that was needed to sign LeBron James and acquire Anthony Davis, prior to the Wizards announcing that The Brow was not on the block.

With Trae Young, a healthy AD, 2024 No. 1 overall pick Alex Sarr and 2026 No. 1 pick AJ Dybantsa, the Wizards probably have their best team in over a decade.

Draymond Spoke On Declining His Player Options To Allow Team Cap Flexibility

Draymond spoke about his decision in declining the option on his podcast.

“As you all know, I’ve always taken the approach of working with the organization. I’ve been in 1 place for 14 years. It’s more of a family to me than anything…Bringing my number down has allowed us to explore a little bit more, to help the books a little bit more, I am always intrigued by that route. … I feel great about it and we’ll see where it goes from here,” Green said at the time.

But those guys won’t carry the narrative like a LeBron James and Stephen Curry hookup. And after the Knicks winning the franchise’s first championship in 53 years the NBA needed another huge story. An American player’s story.

Steph Curry Says He Would Love to Play With LeBron

It’s really up to King James at this point. At a recent golf event, Curry already said he would “love” to play on the links and the court with King James. This isn’t the first time he expressed this. The baby-faced assassin would love to get his “Kobe 5” ring.

“I’d say more so I’m interested to just play golf with LeBron,” Curry said. “We’ll handle the basketball stuff, but I want to see the golf LeBron free agent. He’s out here really grinding on the game. But I’m sure we obviously would love to play together. I mean, hopefully it happens. But he’s deserved the opportunity and the right to take his time with the decision.”