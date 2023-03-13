It’s Her Time To Shine | LeBron Fawns Over Wife Savannah James’ Vanity Fair Oscar Party Fit

The annual Vanity Fair Oscar Party is a who’s who of the world’s rich and famous in entertainment. Los Angeles Lakers’ superstar LeBron James is among the most famous people in the world, so the interest around his family is always high. His wife Savannah James attended the event and posed in a chic white dress. Bron, known to fawn over his wife, had to let it be known via an Instagram post how fine he thought Savannah looked.

Savannah James at the Vanity Fair Oscars After Party 😍 pic.twitter.com/qkW03ea5yv — Bronupdates (@Bronupdates) March 13, 2023

GOT DAMNNNNNN!!! *Pharrell voice 🗣️🗣️🗣️🗣️ 😍😍😍🔥🔥🔥🤤🤤🤤 @mrs_savannahrj 🫡 Vanity Fair Vibezzzzzzz, Bron wrote on Instagram.

The 2023 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted By Radhika Jones took place at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on Sunday, March 12 in Beverly Hills, California.

LeBron James & Savannah 10-Year Wedding Anniversary

There is plenty of overlap in sports and Hollywood. Bron has produced and acted in a number of movies, including a remake of “House Party” “Space Jam: A New Legacy” and “Trainwreck.” He founded SpringHill Company with longtime friend and business partner Maverick Carter; SpringHill has produced movies, documentaries and television shows.

Shouts to Bron for always thirsting over his wife in public too; 2023 marks 10 years of marriage between Bron and Savannah, though they were together long before that. They have three children together: Bronny, Bryce Maximus and Zhuri.

Bron is currently out rehabbing a foot injury. His Lakers are tied for 10th, the last play-in spot. He spent some time away from the team the past week, but was back on the bench for Sunday’s game against the Knicks, a loss.

“It’s also good for him to unplug a little bit,” head coach Darvin Ham said of James postgame. “Not be detached, necessarily, but just mentally get a little bit of a calming to everything that’s transpired over the year. … It’s not just about him getting healthy; it’s about him being in a good place mentally and spiritually so we get the best version of him when he returns.”

LeBron James is back with the team for the Lakers' game against the Knicks, after about a week away. Lakers coach Darvin Ham said it "was good for him to unplug a little bit." As for the progress of James' right foot injury, Ham said: "Everything is going according to plan." — Dave McMenamin (@mcten) March 13, 2023

Lakers Treading Water Without Bron

The Lakers are 4-3 without Bron during this stretch and have been led largely by the excellent play of Anthony Davis, though Davis had a subpar game against the Knicks and blamed himself for the team’s loss.

“My play,” Davis said when asked for the reason for the defeat postgame. “I played terrible. Couldn’t find my shot: free throws, layups, everything. The guys did their job. I didn’t do my job tonight.”

Davis finished with 17 points, 16 rebounds, four assists, two steals and a block, but was 8-18 from the field and only made five trips to the free throw line, missing four.

When he’s at his best Davis draws a ton of fouls and makes frequent trips to the free throw line.

Still, the play-in and even the playoffs are possible for the Lakers. Sunday night’s loss hurt, but they still largely control their own destiny. They need to continue to win games without Bron, who is no longer wearing a walking boot. The tendon injury in his right foot will be reevaluated in approximately a week-and-a-half, according to the team.

Bron is in slow motion these days, but wife Savannah is moving at sonic speed and getting some much-deserved attention for her beauty, brains and overall magnificence, after having lived in the shadow of her husband all these years.