‘Skinhead Lebron Is Going Out With a Bang’: LeBron James Finally Broke Out the Baldy at Time100 Gala and Fans Wouldn’t Let Him Get Off That Easy

LeBron James has been aging gracefully as he continues to keep the sports world captivated as he decides where he will play the final season of his illustrious career. While Bron has defied the laws of nature and continues to play at a high level, the one reminder of his mortality has been his receding hairline.

Some men refuse to accept the inevitable loss of hair, but LeBron has finally gone bald, as he stepped out with his stunning wife Savannah at the TIME100 Sports Gala in New York City on July 16, to celebrate the 100 most powerful influencers in sports.

LeBron & Savannah 🔥



Bron finally went bald 😭 pic.twitter.com/IPhH1ReaNw — LakeShowYo (@LakeShowYo) July 17, 2026

Bron’s hairline has been the brunt of discussion over the years and while he decides if he’s going to join the Golden State Warriors or return to Cleveland for one last run, it appears that he’s shaved his dome clean. And the designer suit and high-priced shades top off a 2026 Isaac Hayes look.

Fans peeped the new hairstyle, but most were still awaiting Bron’s “Decision III” and some expressed frustration with how he has stretched out this latest process.

“It’s time to give it up Bron. I don’t even think Steph is happy to play with you,” one fan said.

Fans Have A Field Day With LeBron’s Almost Baldy

Most couldn’t hesitate to take a shot at criticizing Bron’s new look, with one fan capturing a photo of the top of his head and claiming LeBron is still hanging on to a few strands.

“Nope. It’s a bald fade,” the fan captioned. “Nah man that n*gga won’t let it go for nothing lol that’s a bald fade he will not go clean bean bald lol he will not let that sh*t go for nothing,” another user quipped. “He ain’t bald he still got some hair up there,” a third added. “Damn son. Skinhead Lebron is season 24 is going to feed his fans for generations. He really is going out with a bang,” one netizen joked. “He got the Chris Paul special,” one user commented.

LeBron James Among Five Honorees Who Gave TIME100 Toasts

This is the first time Time magazine has put together a list honoring influential athletes, coaches, advocates, and investors in sports.

In addition to James, five honored and accomplished guests delivered toasts: NBA Finals MVP Jalen Brunson, who led the New York Knicks to their first championship in 53 years this June; Two-time Olympic gold medalist figure skater Alysa Liu; former U.S. soccer player Alex Morgan; and Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex and founder of the Invictus Games.