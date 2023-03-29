If You Got Beef With NBA YoungBoy Then Keep His Lyrics Out Your Mouth | Rap’s Stream King Comes For Lil Baby Over His Loose Lips While Hanging With Ja Morant

When the Memphis Grizzlies beat the Atlanta Hawks in Atlanta on Sunday March 26, Ja Morant dapped it up with Lil Baby after the game and gave the rapper his game worn jersey and signed it. During the exchange Lil Baby was heard rapping “Parade inside my city, yeah!” a line from NBA YoungBoy’s “Fresh Prince Of Utah.”

Apparently YoungBoy didn’t like that and took to Twitter to respond.

“That b-tch ass n-gga got to run into me too better remember he chose a side this sh-t get gangsta boy,” YoungBoy tweeted and deleted.

NBA YoungBoy seemingly responds to Lil Baby rapping his lyrics pic.twitter.com/NZxRkD2yr4 — No Jumper (@nojumper) March 27, 2023

Lil Baby And NBA YoungBoy Beef

Sounds like fighting words from YoungBoy. What’s the deal?

The Never Broke Again superstar hasn’t been cool with Lil Baby over the years, and even once refused to do a song with him, according to DJ Akademiks.

“YoungBoy told me when Lil Baby hit him up for a feature, I remember he told me, ‘Ak, I’m not doing music right now,'” the podcaster recalled in 2021. “And I remember saying, ‘YoungBoy, if you don’t f-cking do a song with Lil Baby, n-gga …’ “I remember I sat in the car with him, I told him a whole list of n-ggas who he should do songs with. And I remember him telling me, ‘You know I can’t do a song with him.’ He was telling me all type of beefs. I was like, ‘I didn’t know the beef was that deep. I get it.'”

Now this is Akademiks, who likes to flap his gums outside of school. But there seems to be some legitimacy here.

Lil Baby was saying NBA Youngboy’s lyrics while Ja Morant was signing a jersey for him 🤣 pic.twitter.com/GkDA1h0BZw — WhatsOnRap (@whatsonrap) March 27, 2023

“But I’m telling you the facts. This n-gga YoungBoy, he don’t care about that sh-t,” Akademiks continued. “I remember telling him, ‘This is a no f-cking brainer.’ And he was just like, ‘Bro, I don’t care.'”

Morant And The Grizzlies

Morant, who has adopted the YoungBoy line as a personal mantra, seems to be an innocent bystander in this rap beef. He has recently returned from a suspension for incidents involving guns.

Since his return the Grizzlies have won four straight and nine of their past 10 overall. They are the hottest team in the league and have a firm hold on the No. 2 seed in the Western Conference.

Just a few weeks ago in the midst of the Morant storm, the Grizzlies were struggling and looking like they might get passed by the Sacramento Kings and Phoenix Suns. They’ve regained their footing and their superstar leader is back.

The Grizzlies are ranked third in aDRTG and fourth in aNET rating. Over the past 10 games their offense is ranked third. The latter is a big step up in their season-long 16th-ranked aORTG.

The Las Vegas sportsbooks have the Grizzlies listed as the team with the seventh-best odds of winning the NBA title at +1400. FiveThirtyEight Sports have the Grizzlies as the team with the fourth-best shot at winning the title, at 15 percent.

If the Grizzlies go on a run and advance to the conference finals or NBA Finals, it will go a long way in Morant’s redemption arc.