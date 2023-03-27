Find Out Why Rapper Cordae and Naomi Osaka’s Child Will Have To Be A Born Prodigy For Dad To Support A Rap Career

Naomi Osaka’s future baby’s father, rapper Cordae, is the original A$AP Rocky with a child on the way by one of the world’s most famous women. However, his response was surprising when asked if he would approve of his unborn child deciding to follow in his footsteps and become a rap artist.

“I’m not gon’ lie, unless they are dead nice at making records, unless I hear a hit or just good music or real talent … in my opinion, if I don’t hear talent, I could be a hypocrite,” said Cordae on a recent episode of HBO’s “The Shop.” “I could be like, ‘Nah. I‘mma heavily advise against it,’” the rapper said.

Although sometimes buried in the athletic hype surrounding his tennis champion girlfriend, Cordae is a Grammy-nominated rapper, thanks to his debut album, “The Lost Boy.” He also has two top-15 albums. Additionally, he’s worked with artists like Eminem, Chance The Rapper, HER, Robert Glasper, Common, Nas, and more.

The Osaka Shadow

Osaka and her tennis career have always loomed larger during their relationship, as she is an international superstar. The world reacted accordingly when the baby news hit, knowing it would sideline her from the competition. The two-time Australian Open champion announced the news with a picture of a sonogram, a note, and a caption on social media back on Jan. 11. At the time, she reassured fans that she would return to the tennis court in 2024 after pulling out of the Australian Open.

Last month, Osaka told People she knows the gender of their baby but she hasn’t let Cordae know. Although she is making preparations for their new bundle of joy’s arrival, Cordae is still determining whether it will be a pink or blue room. Osaka has told the media that her new mantra is that she is “kind of winging it.”

“I know that I have so much to look forward to in the future; one thing I’m looking forward to is for my kid to watch one of my matches and tell someone, ‘that’s my mom,” haha. 2023 will be a year that’ll be full of lessons for me,” Naomi wrote on social media.

Cordae and Osaka have become more transparent with the public about their relationship. The two have been linked romantically since 2019, and aside from being born in 1997, the two are one of the most socially conscious and vocal young couples in the culture.

Keeping It Sacred

Cordae plays the balance of mainstream vibes with meaningful lyrics, and Osaka has used her platform to discuss social issues even during her matches. During a couple’s GQ cover in 2021, they fully displayed their relationship, and Naomi even described the artist as “a romantic dude.” For Cordae, being a little cloak and dagger with his romance was about preserving something for them amid their very public performing lives.

“We just kept [our relationship] hidden for a while, kept it quiet. I don’t really like to go public with my personal life, but if you just ask me [if we’re together], it’s be disrespectful to her if I said ‘nah’ at this point,” Cordae said during an interview with “Ebro In The Morning.”

Yo they need to stop wit these fake haircuts on the shop 🤣🤣🤣@cordae you know them clippers weren't on 😭😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/YkrpZcsF9b — Less talking, more money (@Gr8est1yet) March 24, 2023

Osaka faces her biggest challenge yet: becoming a mom and returning to court. Young and successful with a famous artistic partner, the family cheering squad gained a member and next-level attention to the new addition to her legacy. But if that new member wants to pick up the mic, they must win Cordae’s approval. But what about if they pick up a tennis racket instead?

More news from our partners:

Baseball Hall Of Famer Reggie Jackson Admits It Was Hard To Be Loyal And He ‘Cheated A Lot’ When He ‘Saw A Pretty Girl’

‘It’s Disturbing, But Not Surprising’: FBI Used Pink-Haired Undercover Cop to Spy on and Entrap Racial Justice Activists In Colorado Springs

Move over, Mom and Dad. There’s a New Entrepreneur in the Family! Kanye West and Kim Kardashian’s 9-Year-Old Daughter North West to Launch Skincare and Toy Lines