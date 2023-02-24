Naomi Osaka and Cordae Are Slowly Building a Power Couple Union, Welcoming Baby Plus New Collaborations In 2023

Tennis star Naomi Osaka is pregnant, and she recently revealed that she knows the gender of her baby, her boyfriend and father of the soon-to-be newborn, rap star Cordae currently doesn’t yet know the gender.

Osaka spoke to PEOPLE when explaining her pregnancy, and how her boyfriend doesn’t know the gender.

Naomi Osaka and Cordae are expecting a baby, but Osaka says the rapper still doesn’t know the gender. Maybe they are both too busy living their dreams, making moves and building the new power couple empire. (Photo by Taylor Hill/WireImage)

Why Doesn’t Cordae Know Gender Of His Baby?

“I’ve been preparing, but he doesn’t know the gender yet, only I know,” Osaka reveals to PEOPLE, referencing boyfriend Cordae. “So it’s not like I can build out the room or anything,” Osaka told PEOPLE.

We’re not too sure if this is supposed to be a surprise for Cordae, especially because the biggest trend in pregnancies now is gender reveals, and that could be what’s next for the power couple. On the other hand, and this is doubtful; maybe he just hasn’t found the time to discover the gender on his own terms. After all, he is a Grammy-nominated artist, with charting music, who may not have been around to find out, but with the technology and resources he has at his disposal, that’s probably not the case.

According to Osaka, she’s “just winging it,” and seeing how things go, which is good news for the fans, because that means we should be getting a very interesting gender reveal.

Osaka also used this interview with PEOPLE to discuss her collaboration with Victoria’s Secret, a brand she’s been wearing during her pregnancy. Her collection, which is available right now, features “robes, rompers, sleep shirts, and shorts in a variety of pastel lavenders, light jades, and muted pinks,” according to PEOPLE.

Naomi Osaka as an underrated fashion icon. At first I thot, why she wear that but the more I see it she is slaying every drip she serve! And who can wear those and look good on it, only her!!!! pic.twitter.com/idysOz8VUY — 𝔑𝔞𝔬𝔪𝔦 𝔒𝔰𝔞𝔨𝔞 𝕐𝕦𝕫𝕦𝕣𝕦 ℍ𝕒𝕟𝕪𝕦ⓈⒷ19 (@lavishPhineas) February 1, 2023

“I’ve been wearing this a lot, almost every day. It’s very comfortable, so I’m very glad about that,” Osaka said about her Victoria’s Secret collection, which she designed herself.

“I think the button-down shirts, which I’m wearing right now. It’s great as a relaxation. It’s great as a pajama. And also to go outside, you can also just wear it as a shirt.” Osaka told PEOPLE.

Not only does one of the best tennis players in the game get to share her pregnancy with the world, she also gets to advertise her clothes. It’s a win-win for her and Cordae.

Meanwhile, while Naomi Osaka is enjoying her pregnancy and her new clothing collab, Cordae has been putting in work himself, following along similar lines to his girlfriend.

According to HipHopDX, Cordae has teamed up with PUMA to launch a collaboration of his own. He’s launching a HI-LEVEL collaboration, which features “sneakers and cozy apparel,” according to the outlet.

.@cordae chops it up with us on his new HiLevel @PUMA Collab + More 👟💬 pic.twitter.com/jsixl7nLtP — Nice Kicks (@nicekicks) February 23, 2023

His collaboration will be dropping on Feb. 23, and he issued a statement regarding his collaboration via Nice Kicks.

“I gotta represent PUMA — it’s bigger than me,” Cordae told Nice Kicks, according to HIPHOPDX. “I gotta represent the brand well. They gave me a lot of creative control and let me bring some of my friends, it turned out dope.”

This is certainly another great opportunity to grow his brand as well. They’re not Jay-Z and Beyoncé, but they’re definitely creating a legacy for themselves and their family together.

Naomi Osaka is launching her own media company — Hana Kuma — in partnership with LeBron James and Maverick Carter’s The SpringHill Company.



"We'll bring stories to life with this goal: to make unique perspectives feel universal and inspire people along the way” – @naomiosaka pic.twitter.com/hW0rOJ2cav — Front Office Sports (@FOS) June 21, 2022

Osaka continues to build her empire and be an example for the younger generation. It seems she came out on the right side of her battle with mental health. She stepped away from the tennis courts, reorganized her spirit, fell in love, started a family, reunited with her father for the first time in a long time and she’s finally living life on her terms. She’s on solid footing with support from an individual in Cordae, who has similar interests, and doesn’t have an egotistical desire to dim her light. When she does return to the tennis courts, she’s sure to excel.