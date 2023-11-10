Big Baller Brand Co-Founder Filed Lawsuit Against LaMelo Ball And Puma Seeking $200 Million In Damages

Big Baller Brand co-founder Alan Foster filed a lawsuit in a California court on Monday against Charlotte Hornets’ star LaMelo Ball, his family and Puma seeking $200 million damages. Foster claims he helped build the family’s company and LaMelo’s branding company, MB1 Enterprises, and he’s not being compensated properly.

“He knew that his Big Baller Brand signature shoe was called the ‘MB1’ and that the name was protected by federal trademark,” the lawsuit says. “Yet, despite his knowledge of all of this, LaMelo willfully and deliberately chose to name the signature shoe he created and designed with Puma the ‘MB1’ in violation of the LaMelo trademarks.”

Did Foster Own Trademarks And Intellectual Property

This isn’t the first time the Ball family and Foster have engaged in a legal battle. Back in 2019, Lonzo Ball sued Foster after $1.5 million from his bank accounts went missing.

There has been no response from the Ball family or Puma.

The latest version of LaMelo’s signature shoe, the MB.03, is now releasing in “Chino Hills.” The new colorway pays homage to Ball’s roots and his high school triumph where he once scored 92 points in a game at Chino Hills High as a sophomore.

Pivotal Year For LaMelo

On the floor LaMelo is off to a slow start this season, averaging 19 points, five rebounds, and nine assists per game on horrible 38/32/81 shooting splits, alhough he had an outstanding game in Wednesday’s loss to the Washington Wizards with 34 points (13-22 FG, 3-9 3Pt, 5-7 FT), four rebounds, seven assists and one steal in 36 minutes.

“I’m just going to say I always feel like myself no matter what,” Ball said after the game. “When I am hurt, or not hurt, I’m always going to be Melo. I’ve been feeling better playing, so yeah, definitely (rhythm carrying over).”

LaMelo signed a five-year $260 million extension in July. This is his fourth year in the league and it seems like a pivotal year for his development and the growth of the Hornets.

The Hornets are 2-5, ranked 25th in aNET rating, 28th in aORTG, and 22nd in aDRTG.