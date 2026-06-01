Serena Williams understands the assignment. The game needs her. As women’s tennis continues to rise and the brightest stars haul in treasure chests of money thanks to the legendary efforts of Serena and Venus Williams on and off the court for decades, the bright Black stars of the game, who were supposed to continue the dominance of the Williams sisters, have been spotty. Naomi Osaka, who represents Japan, had her run, winning four Grand Slam titles between 2018 and 2021.

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Coco Gauff has already achieved major success, but her performances are up-and-down. Others are entering the Top 100, but none with the impact and sustained excellence of Williams, who stands one major short of Margaret Court’s all-time record of 24.

The legacy of the Williams sisters is well-represented across women’s tennis, in and outside of America.

However …

Return Of The GOAT

Ain’t nothing like the real thing, baby, and after years off to tend to her marriage and motherhood, the GOAT has announced her return to the game.

Breaking: 23-time major title winner Serena Williams is officially making her comeback to professional tennis. Williams will play doubles next week at the HSBC Championships, the tournament announced. pic.twitter.com/Ou9GT29lLX — ESPN (@espn) June 1, 2026

On Monday morning, one of tennis’ most storied careers will continue. Williams announced her return to the court at next week’s HSBC Championships, which is played on the grass courts at the Queen’s Club in West Kensington, London.

Queen’s Club serves as a rust shaker for Wimbledon which is also played on a grass court in England. Williams will be playing doubles during the HSBC Championships, the tournament’s social media page announced. We don’t know who Serena will be playing with, but the announcement hit quickly.

THE QUEEN RETURNS 👑



Serena Williams is BACK & set for doubles at the #HSBCChampionships!@WTA | @serenawilliams pic.twitter.com/lohvVo7cEy — HSBC Championships (@QueensTennis) June 1, 2026

Fans React To Serena Williams Return To Tennis

Fans flooded the comment section with opinions on Serena’s return at age 44.

“She’s washed now though, don’t expect anything spectacular from her. You prolly losing money placing a dime on her,” one insensitive user commented.

“Aren’t u 42 wtf ? What 2 more seasons are gonna earn and win you? U already have half a billion $ in bank and 22 grand slams,” said one fan, shorting Williams a major during his rant.

Fans didn’t like the users’ comments and them him know.

“Sit TF down somewhere. She’s the greatest of all time and if she wants to come back that’s her decision. Don’t like it don’t watch,” one netizen replied. “Doubles with Venus at us open please…and singles at Wimbledon.” another fan exclaimed. “Welcome back, queen. We got a new queen on the block now… but you’re still the undisputed GOAT,” one fan said, referencing Gauff, who won her last major in 2025 at the French Open. “Serena freaking Williams is BACK?! At 44, after almost 4 years away… this is the kind of news that still gives me chills,” one tennis fan gushed. “The greatest to ever do it isn’t done yet. Doubles debut next week — I’m already locked in. Queen behavior only. Let’s go Serena! ”

A Return To Glory? Serena Still Hunting Margaret Court’s 24 Grand Slams

Black representation in tennis aside, Serena’s return is an indication that tennis in general needs a huge boost. Tiger Woods has returned several times to save the game of golf. Most spectacularly in fact, 14 years after his last green jacket, Tiger did what many called impossible and won the 2019 Masters to grab his fifth green jacket.

15th Major win, 5th Masters win. Both 2nd of all time.



14 years after his last green jacket, and after 3 back surgeries over the last 5 years, Tiger Woods has won #TheMasters

📽 @TheMastershttps://t.co/jPeaqrVVPS — The Shadow League (@ShadowLeague) April 14, 2019

Nobody in the world thought he could do it, especially at his advanced age with the personal baggage he was lugging in previous seasons. Many had counted him out and down for the count. And let’s be honest, golf has gotten stale for the non-golf fan since he faded to Black.

“Seeing Serena Williams back on a professional court, even in doubles, would be one of the biggest comeback stories in sports. The Queen isn’t done with tennis just yet,” one excited fan said.

Tennis Could Use Serena Like Golf Needed A Tiger Woods Boost

Tennis can use that kind of juice. Imagine Serena Williams taking down any number of players from Sabalenka to Gauff, tying Court for most grand slams ever, or even surpassing her? Tennis would automatically jump to the lead story in sports. Something it hasn’t been for quite some time now.

Serena announced her official return in a video:

Good news travels fast. pic.twitter.com/R7x7EFPUJ8 — Serena Williams (@serenawilliams) June 1, 2026

With the GOAT’s return scheduled, barring any setbacks, women’s tennis has become quite interesting again. Serena, who has no reason to return other than her desire to play, understands the game needs a story that can be a breath of fresh air while captivating audiences across the spectrum. Venus has never stopped playing so a reunion of the most legendary pair of sisters in American sports history would be memorable and quite nostalgic for all sports fans.