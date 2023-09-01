Coco Gauff Emerges As A New Voice Championing Pay Equity For Women Athletes

We have been blessed to be able to live during an era where we witnessed some of sports’ greatest, and most dominant female athletes.

Women such as Serena Williams, Simone Biles, Naomi Osaka, Sue Bird, and many more have dominated at their sports for so long but still have to fight tooth and nail to get the recognition and pay that they deserve.

There’s been countless incidences of women athletes from the wildly successful US women’s soccer team to golfers and WNBA players who have advocated for equal pay, participation and opportunity for women in sports at every level.



Coco Gauff Speaks On Pay Inequity In Sports

Rising tennis star Coco Gauff, along with former tennis player and commentator Mary Carillo, spoke on this disparity at the 50th annual World Tennis Association gala on Friday, Aug. 25.

“I think that for me, using my platform is something that’s always been important to me, whether it’s social justice or such things as equal pay,” Gauff said.



“I’m sure they had no clue what the future was going to look like after starting the WTA, but it takes people like that to start change,” she continued. “And I think that’s what inspires me to speak out. I don’t think I’ll ever do anything that monumental, but I think every little bit, every voice matters.”

This is a discussion that many of us are tired of having, and there are many who are very critical of women’s sports because they believe it doesn’t stack up against men’s sports, refusing to appreciate women’s hoops for its own qualities.

But with the level of influence that some of these athletes hold, there’s no question that they’re turning the tide on that opinion.



This isn’t the first time Gauff has spoken out on these issues.

Prominent Women Athletes Speak Out

College basketball players such as Caitlin Clark and Angel Reese are adding excitement to the game and increasing ratings and social media interest for women’s sports.

And with rising tennis stars such as Gauff and Naomi Osaka bringing a socially conscious culture to tennis, there is tons of star power for years to come that will keep the game exciting for fans as well as elevating the game, changing the cultural dynamics and adding new elements that make it interesting.

Gauff recognizes her star power, and the amount of potential she has moving forward to influence the next generation in making the pay and respect for women’s sports equal and fair.

“I think that for the WTA to come this far in 50 years means a lot, and I know that I’m ‘the future,’ so hopefully I can lead that kind of movement,” Gauff added. “And hopefully tennis can continue to be the leader throughout that movement.”

This was a powerful moment for women’s sports, and Gauff represents a fresh, new generation of women athletes who will refuse to be silenced in their fight to even out the gender playing field.