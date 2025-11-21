‘This His Lil Hood Rat To Maintain The Aesthetic’: Drake Is Still Hurt Over Serena Williams and Fans Say He’s Using Sexyy Red To Get Revenge 

Fans of tennis legend Serena Williams are coming to her defense after her ex-Drake seemed to finally shoot back at her for appearing at the Super Bowl, crip walking on stage while Kendrick Lamar performed “Not Like Us.” It also seems like he’s using young rap sensation Sexyy Red to do it.

In what can only be recognized as a full-blown trolling episode, Drake recently posted a photo of himself playing tennis with Sexyy Red, which inspired comments from fans about his ex-flame Serena. Williams is rumored to have dated Drake back in 2015.

His response to one of the comments immediately alerted fans.

Drake liked this comment on his recent post playing tennis with Sexyy Red 💀



“Serena Williams upgrade 🔥🔥” pic.twitter.com/tWubgNVdfu — ALMIGHTEE. (@realalmightee) November 18, 2025

Under the photo of the two rappers chumming it up on the courts, one person commented:

“Serena Williams upgrade.”

Drake liked the comment which was offensive, judgmental and some would consider sexist in nature. A definite diss to the greatest woman’s tennis player to ever live. This was “petty” Drake at his best. Don’t think that an artist as egotistical and invested in his persona and reputation didn’t feel the sting of Serena’s cameo in a song that for all intents and purposes ended his run as the undisputed champ of the rap game.

Drake is still selling out arenas and racking up streams, but his ego and his heir of invincibility was shattered by the Kendrick Lamar diss song. His authentic street credibility was also damaged when Drake filed a defamation lawsuit against UMG—his own label for over 16 years for supporting the California rapper in his verbal assault of Drake’s character and credibility. Kendrick Lamar is also signed to Universal Music Group. He has an exclusive, global administration deal with Universal Music Publishing Group.

RELATED: Stephen A Smith Says “It’s A Bad Look … All Smeared On Drake”: OVO Fuming About Remarks ESPN’s $120M Host Made Concerning Lawsuit Over Kendrick Lamar’s “Not Like Us”

Fans lashed out at Drake for his passive-aggressive energy that continues with Serena. Even though Serena Williams and Reddit founder Alexis Ohanian are the proud parents of two daughters; Olympia, 8, and Adira River Ohanian 3, Drake has continued to throw shots at Serena and her husband in songs. This includes 2016’s “Too Good” about a woman who supposedly took him for granted because her standards were too high. Drake has also spit heat about Williams’ husband, calling him a “groupie” in 2022’s “Middle of the Ocean.”

RELATED: “You Had Some Marriage Advice For Me’: Alexis Ohanian Checks Stephen A. Smith For Comments About Wife Serena Williams’ Super Bowl Collab With K.Dot

“This his lil hood rat to maintain the aesthetic,” one fan said.

“I have a feeling that more than Tennis lessons are being taught,” said another fan. A third fan said, “If you look up “cringe”, this is the picture you’ll see, in reference to the two rap giants.

Drake and Sexyy Red linked up in The Bahamas playing tennis 🎾 pic.twitter.com/0XGTE6LRzO — XXL Magazine (@XXL) November 18, 2025

Williams, on the other hand, stayed quiet, refusing to address any past problems between the two. Then during the Super Bowl, she joined K.Dot on stage and the internet went crazy. Williams, who is from Compton, claims that the appearance had nothing to do with her ex, Drake, but social media had a great couple of days debating her intentions. We know that Drake is probably the second pettiest icon in sports and entertainment outside of Shaq.

RELATED: “I Did Not Crip Walk Like That at Wimbledon. I Would Have Been Fined”: Kendrick Lamar and Serena Williams Reminded Super Bowl Fans That Hop-Hop Is Black Culture

He can’t seem to let the past go and Serena’s Super Bowl show gave him more ammunition for the future.