Stephen A Smith Says “It’s A Bad Look … All Smeared On Drake”: OVO Fuming About Remarks ESPN’s $120M Host Made Concerning Lawsuit Over Kendrick Lamar’s “Not Like Us”

ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith is known for speaking on a myriad of topics that don’t relate to sports. The face of the Entertainment Sports Network is not only the star of its hit show “First Take,“ he also moonlights on CNN giving his opinion in the political realm. Smith also has his own hit podcast “The Stephen A. Smith Show” where he delves into other various topics.

Word on the streets is he’s about to secure a $120 million bag with the world’s leader in sports entertainment.

Stephen A. Smith, one of the most prominent personalities at ESPN, is reportedly nearing a six-year contract extension worth approximately $120 million, averaging $20 million per year. This monumental deal marks a significant $8 million annual increase from his current salary, s pic.twitter.com/asvTkhgN22 — thebishgossip (@thebishgossip) December 4, 2024

During a recent episode Smith mentioned rapper Drake, who’s in a legal battle with Universal Music Group over how they released the “Not Like Us” diss track aimed at him by Kendrick Lamar. Smith, like many, didn’t agree with the Canadian emcee’s actions, with Smith even calling the move “weak and sensitive.”

Smith Called Drake’s Legal Action A Bad Look: Says Drake Didn’t Like It

Most of Smith’s comments centered around Drake being a sore loser in a rap beef. In the segment Smith questioned Drake’s competitive fire as it pertains to the back-and-forth with Lamar and why he resorted to that instead of just responding with his own diss.

“It’s a bad look, and it’s all smeared on Drake. All of it,” Smith said. “This is hip-hop, man, this is hip-hop. Somebody comes at you with lyrics, with a song, you supposed to come right back at them with the song, with lyrics. I don’t care who pumped what up. If the song wasn’t straight fire, there’s no way it would have had that many hits.”

After suggesting that his comments may have rubbed Drake the wrong way, Smith decided to elaborate a bit more on what he said.

In his latest episode, he sent a direct message to the rapper known as the “6God.”

SAS Clarifies Statement

Smith’s rebuttal to Drake was more about him attempt to shed light on what he meant when referring to the “God’s Plan” rapper’s actions amidst a rap beef.

“I did not say or echo a single negative thing about you. You’re a phenomenal artist. Your big time. What I said was — fact — ‘Not Like Us’ got you. What I’m saying is, you don’t go the lawyer route in hip-hop over something like this: You take it to the studio. You take it to the streets. That’s all I said. I didn’t sit up there and say you can’t answer Kendrick Lamar. I said, ‘You better figure out a way to do so,’ meaning you have the capability, I think, to pull it off. That’s all!”

Stephen A. Smith says Drake didn’t like the ‘First Take’ hosts podcast opinion on his legal battle with UMG over Kendrick Lamar’s “Not Like Us” diss track. (YouTube/Getty Images)

“The point is Kendrick got you with that song. Come back with one of yours. That’s all I’m saying. This is what you do,” Smith continued, emphasizing, “If you’re gonna rely on lawyers, then it’s not a good look because that ain’t what hip-hop is. That’s all.”

Stephen A smith picks Drake over Kendrick Lamar pic.twitter.com/rWxnPq8JWx — Akademiks TV (@AkademiksTV) July 9, 2024

Smith is using his platform to say and express what most rap fans who don’t live in Canada feel. Hearing Smith come for Drake is a change from July when he chose him over the West Coast rapper.

Why couldn’t “Drizzy” just come back with his own diss song?

Adding insult to injury for Drake is KDot was chosen to be this year’s Super Bowl halftime act, and a lot of that has to do with the success of his “Not Like Us” diss at Aubrey Graham, aka Drake.