Stephen A. Smith Sends Scathing Message To LeBron and Bronny James: ‘You Put This Kid Behind The Eight Ball, and Now He’s a Target’

The Bronny James saga continues, as critics of his father-influenced NBA journey turn up the pressure with negative comments and even accusations that LeBron James‘ ego has led to his son to his current situation as a maligned and struggling G League player.

LeBron James Exits Social Media

Stephen A. Smith insinuated that LeBron James’ recent social media exit has more to do with protecting Bronny, than Bron escaping the critics he’s been dealing with for 20 seasons.

Smith took to his YouTube channel to also accuse LeBron James of sacrificing his son to the slaughter to fulfill his own ambitions.

Let’s be honest. Did Bronny truly get to enjoy the history-making moment with his father on the court? While King James was fully indulged, did Bronny, who’s just trying to earn a place in the league, somehow feel like a sideshow in another’s grand plan?

Stephen A. Smith Says LeBron James Put Target On Bronny’s Back

Smith said about Bronny: “He’s a kid, he’ll come along, work on his game, and hopefully he’ll earn his stripes. Respectfully, this is all LeBron James’ fault.

“It was LeBron James who told the world, ‘I want him in the NBA.’ Then, because he’s LeBron James, he greased the scales, ensuring through Rich Paul that nobody would draft Bronny James.”

“Most importantly LeBron James was saying publicly that Bronny James was better than some players in the NBA. Did you think people would forget that?” Smith continued.

“None of this is Bronny James’ fault,” Smith said. “He’s very blessed to have a father like LeBron James who had no ill intent whatsoever but just because you didn’t have ill intent doesn’t mean that your intent didn’t end up being ill-fated.”

“You put this kid behind the eight ball, and now he’s a target for everybody. Whatever level of scrutiny he’s experiencing, it’s because his father couldn’t keep his mouth shut and just play.”

Did LeBron James Set Bronny James Up For Failure?

Those strong words from Smith, and LeBron James might be the perfect person, but none of us are perfect parents. A different kind of skill is required and most of us just adapt as we move along.

Has Bron set him up for failure?

When it’s your child, the criticism cuts deeper as a parent. Bron probably hoped that Bronny would perform great and silence the critics and the negative vibe surrounding the public sentiment as it pertains to Bronny’s existence as a fully-contracted Lakers player with limited stats and lots of special perks.

Smith suggested on his YouTube channel that Bron is actually just running away from the negative talk as mounting evidence of Bronny’s struggles — from high school through his early professional career — has begun to point the finger of blame in an overzealous father’s direction.

Stephen A. Smith Says LeBron James Is Running From Criticism By Leaving Social Media: Bronny Never Proved He Belonged

Smith has been one of several talking heads that have honestly analyzed and criticized Bronnu’s game and the way LeBron has handled this entire situation,

“LeBron James electing to get off of social media. Is that because of you, LeBron James, or is it because of your son, Bronny James and his struggles?” Smith questioned, pointing to Bronny’s trajectory from mediocre high school star to struggling professional.

Bronny’s numbers have never jumped off the page, but his father’s GOAT status allowed for everyone to ignore the eye test. People were waiting for this huge leap in production and ability, which has not materialized.

Despite being a McDonald’s All-American ranked 19th in the 2023 recruiting class, Bronny’s statistics were mid. During his run at Sierra Canyon High School, Bronny’s celebrity child-studded team won three Mission League titles in four years. He was a steady contributor, averaging 13.8 points, 5.5 rebounds, and 2.7 assists his senior year.

The selection got the side-eye from critics who noted that Bronny’s stats didn’t meet the level of past All-Americans. Many believed that he was chosen because of his last name, but few people dared whispered those truths in public as to not feel the wrath of King James, who has no problem blocking people on social media that he was once cool with, such as reporter Rachel Nichols.

RELATED: ‘LeBron James Is No Longer Following Rachel Nichols’: If You Say Anything Negative About Bronny James, His Dad Is Listening and Taking Names

Bronny’s college career at USC continued to expose certain flaws in his game. While leading the country in NIL valuation, on the court he averaged just 4.8 points, 2.1 assists, and 2.8 rebounds per game.

He was the centerpiece of NBA draft night controversy, as the Lakers chose him with the 55th pick of the second round and gave him almost $8M in guaranteed money.

Since announcing that Bronny would be splitting time between the G-League and the Lakers, he’s averaging 0.7 points while shooting 16.7%.

“Truthfully speaking, it only makes sense that it’s Bronny James,” Smith continued. “Not to be redundant, but I think it’s necessary to be that way, Bronny James doesn’t belong in the NBA. Not yet. Some people say never. I don’t believe that. I think the kid has a chance … but he’s not ready yet.”

Smith knows LeBron James has had constant battles on social media and received unnecessary hate throughout his career. He also knows that Bron has handled these challenges like a champion, often engaging in his own questionable social media dialogue and rarely backing down. Like when he called President Trump a “bum” back in 2017.

That’s why he’s not buying this social media exit.

LeBron James is retiring from social media, for the time being. 😓‼️ pic.twitter.com/4CofR5nKmP — DramaAlert (@DramaAlert) November 20, 2024

“LeBron James is one of the most scrutinized players in the NBA because when he came along is when social media shortly followed,” Smith said. “So we understand that LeBron James has received a heightened level of scrutiny, but we also understand that he’s fully capable of taking and absorbing it and stomaching it. So why step away now?”

Maybe LeBron’s absence is his way of accepting, adapting and regrouping with a clear head, without being influenced by the vitriol, doubt and criticism that is sure to increase with every rocky performance or preferential treatment Bronny receives.