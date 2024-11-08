“It Was 2,000 People … Before I Got Here. We Got 20,000 In Here”: James Gang Critic Brandon Jennings Gets A Finance Lesson On Why Bronny James Won’t Be Playing G-League Road Games 

There’s been plenty of complaining going on throughout the NBA and the basketball community concerning what is perceived as preferential treatment for Bronny James. The latest reports of what the Lakers have planned for their second-round draft pick, who came into the league with an $8 million guaranteed contract, has caused more controversy and a differing opinion between two former NBA stars.

The Lakers are reportedly designing a custom travel schedule for Bronny to alleviate the stress for the 20-year-old, who will reportedly only participate in G-League games at home with the South Bay Lakers. Arenas’ podcast crew discussed the less-than-pristine condition of hotels that G-League players are forced to stay in while traveling for games on the road.

So Bronny will split time with his dad’s LA Lakers and South Bay Lakers. Bronny’s debut game will be Nov. 9.

Appearing on “Gil’s Arena” podcast, former NBA player Brandon Jennings has been consistent with expressing his displeasure regarding the preferential treatment of the Lakers rookie: “I don’t like the fact that he’s not traveling, like, with the team. I don’t like that,” Jennings said.



Brandon Jennings Says LeBron and Son Bronny Changed NBA Into A Reality Show

Former NBA player and co-host Rashad McCants asked if, “This is what the league has become?” in reference to the VIP treatment for Bronny.

Jennings doesn’t respect Bronny being awarded certain advantages over other players based on his affiliations and chimed in, “Yes, it’s a reality show.”

“They [G-League players] care. If I’m hooping, I care,” he said on the podcast. Both Jennings and McCants were unsupportive of the notion of Bronny not playing on the road with his G-League team.

Gilbert Arenas Says Bronny Is The Son Of A Living Legend So That Counts

However, Arenas sees this Bronny phenomenon in a different light and offers his reasons as to why the Lakers are accommodating Bronny so much.

“Cause my daddy LeBron James. That’s one.. Two, I’m Bronny James… I’m pretty sure he is the second-most famous person on the Lakers themselves,” Arenas explained.

Truth be told, Bronny is already one of the most famous players in the league. He’s been one of the most recognizable figures in sports for the past three years, despite playing a limited amount of games in his freshman season at USC after recovering from a heart problem.

He’s been among the highest-paid amateur athletes in NIL money since his high school days at Sierra Canyon. The James brand has served him well and social media has elevated him to superstar status as a celebrity and Gen Z high-roller.

Bronny is getting standing ovations and people are chanting for him to be inserted into the game, whether he’s playing in high school, G-League or the NBA. Arenas points out how valuable Bronny is for the South Bay Lakes and the visibility his presence brings the team and the players on those teams.

Arenas says people are missing the business aspect of the situation. Bronny isn’t some unknown scrub. You might not think he can ball at the level of his GOAT father — or even the superstars of the league — but he’s a walking brand with over 8.1 million followers on his social platforms. This makes it easy for the Lakers and various brands to sell his presence anywhere they choose.

Bronny James Is NIL King: Worth $10 million and Has 8 Million Social Media Following

Bronny’s NIL plate was already full, prior to being selected as the 55th overall pick in the 2024 amidst great backlash and controversy. He’s acquired deals with Nike, Beats by Dre, PSD Underwear. Despite rarely being on the court in 2023, Bronny had the highest valuation in On3’s NIL database at $7.2 million, nearly double the value of Texas quarterback Arch Manning, who was second ($3.7 million).

We’re excited to announce the newest student athletes to join our Nike family: Caitlin Clark, Bronny James, Haley Jones, DJ Wagner and Juju Watkins.



Hit that ❤️ to show them some love and welcome them to the Nike Basketball fam. pic.twitter.com/xIPZN2raOS — Nike Basketball (@nikebasketball) October 10, 2022

Arenas Says Bronny Deserves Special Accommodations: He Brings The Fans

“I think y’all got this f*cked up,” Arenas said. “First of all, I’m (Bronny) coming to this arena. … It’s being filled up because of me. … So y’all shouldn’t have no animosity towards me because this is filled up because of me. … Do your thing, brothers. Do your thing. … It was 2,000 people. … Before I got here. We got 20,000 in here. Show out. Y’all should be happy I’m here.”

From a business perspective, Gil has a point. The Lakers have an advantage with how they can manage Bronny as a brand. He’s not expected to make a huge impact on the court this season, and JJ Redick and GM Rob Pelinka have had a plan in place for Bronny’s development from the jump.

“The plan for Bronny to move between the Lakers and South Bay has always been the plan since day one. (General Manager) Rob (Pelinka) and I have talked about that. LeBron’s talked about that,” Reddick said ahead of the Lakers’ last matchup against the Suns. So, expect to see Bronny on the Lakers’ bench for certain games like Friday’s game against the 76ers. Also expect him to help the G-League team sell out the arena when he’s showing up at home.

Plus, we know LeBron wants to keep a strict eye on his boy, because this is really all his plan. As long as the Lakers ride the theme and the dream and Bronny shows out every once and a while in his G-League games, people like Jennings are going to cry and the Gilbert Arenases of the world are going to see the upside and let it fly.