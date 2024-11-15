“He’s the Mr. Miyagi of the NBA”: Paul Pierce Praised LeBron James’ Longevity, and Social Media Scolded Him For Feeding Ego Of Player Who’s Already “Gassed To The Gills”  

After LeBron James dropped his third-straight double double in a 128-123 win over Ja Morant’s Memphis Grizzlies on Wednesday, the hosts of ‘Speak’ were in awe of the ageless wonder and what he’s done in the absence of Anthony Davis.

Keyshawn Johnson, Joy Taylor and Paul Pierce discussed whether or not LeBron was carrying too much of a load, too early in the season for the 7-4 Lakers. Sure, he looks like a 25-year-old 11 games into the season, but will he be able to play 70 to 80 games at this pace? That’s what it will take for the Lakers to remain in the playoff hunt in the Western Conference as the season progresses.

“It’s ridiculous watching this grown old man still dominate these young boys. It’s ridiculous,” Paul Pierce said. “We got to give him a new name. Mr Miyagi. He’s the Mr. Miyagi of the NBA”

Keyshawn offered his own new nickname for LeBron, Benjamin Button.

Pierce’s new nickname for LeBron comes from the movie series “The Karate Kid.” Mr. Miyagi is a character portrayed by Pat Morita (RIP) who appeared in “The Karate Kid” (1984), “The Karate Kid Part II” (1986), “The Karate Kid Part III” (1989), and “The Next Karate Kid” (1994). He was a sagacious Okinawan-born karate master who mentors Daniel LaRusso in the original trilogy.

The elderly Mr. Miyagi had the strength of a bull and could easily defeat opponents half his age with skill, intelligence and experience. He proved to be a valuable teacher.

Pierce credits LeBron’s nutrition and work ethic for his ability to perform at his level in his advanced age

“I don’t think he’s carrying too much of a load,” said Pierce, expressing confidence in James’ ability to maintain this MVP pace. “That’s just who LeBron is. You put him on the court and give him the minutes, he’s going to be productive. You’re talking about a guy who consistently said over the years if you young guys are listening, who invests in his body, invests in his training. This is the result of it and you see it even at the age of 39, soon to be 40 next month.” Social Media Shocked Pierce Said Something Positive About LeBron: Stroking The King’s Ego?

For once, Pierce left the fans pretty much speechless because he’s developed a reputation as a LeBron hater for past comments claiming that he could have accomplished similar things if he played in this era of wild wild west free agency and player empowerment.

Under a clip of the segment, one X user, who apparently wasn’t a huge LeBron fan, seemed upset that Pierce gave the four-time NBA champion so much praise.

“You know that man is gassed to the gills Paul, why are we doing this?” Another asked, “Is this the first nice thing PP has said about Lebron?”

“Speak” Could Use A Ratings Boost

Paul Pierce needed to say something to put some life into the show. It doesn’t seem to have resonated greatly with the sports viewership ever since the station revamped its lineup after Skip Bayless’ departure. One publication said “Speak” is a show that “now features three flameouts from rival networks around Taylor.”

Don’t know about that, but three straight double-doubles at the age of 39 is definitely impressive. While his son Bronny tries to make a name for himself traveling between the G-League and the Lakers, pops’ shadow continues to get bigger and bigger.

It’s to the point where Bron, King James, LeThanos, The GOAT, or whatever name you have called him over the years, requires a new nickname for his new journey.

Mr. Miyagi kind of fits the bill.