‘How about She Gets A Job’: Fans Have Plenty To Say About Paul Pierce’s Infant Son’s Mother Wanting Child Support Increase To 30K Per Month

NBA legend Paul Pierce and his ex Princess Santiago are at odds over the amount child support the former Boston Celtics legend should be paying monthly for the infant son (King Rafael) they share together. While Pierce feels payments should be in the neighborhood of $4K per month, and Santiago believes it should be much more like $30K monthly.

Pierce says he doesn’t earn the NBA level salary he once did as a player. Court documents reveal Pierce’s current average income is $165,000 per month. In all Pierce claims he only makes $1M a year and already makes monthly payments of $24K in child support for his other children, plus $20K in spousal support.

Paul Pierce’s ex, Princess Santiago, is requesting $30,000 per month in child support, per @TMZ



Pierce is fighting the request, arguing it should be closer to $4,000 per month, stating he no longer earns at the level he did during his NBA career.



Court documents reveal Pierce’s… pic.twitter.com/UAthwg6zRC — NBABase (@TheNBABase) August 1, 2026

Santiago Wants The Bag

Santiago requested roughly $29,811 a month in child support, health coverage reimbursement, and $100,000 for attorney fees, alongside sole custody.

Pierce then counter-offered by filed court documents asking for joint legal and physical custody of the nearly 6-month-old baby, proposing a $4,145 monthly payment.

The former NBA legend revealed he has “substantial ongoing financial obligations.”

Pierce even reported earning about $1.5 million in 2025, noting that his network residual income is set to decrease, and stated he already pays $44,000 monthly in other support obligations. He also claims Santiago earns over $400,000 a year.

Fans Have Plenty To Say About The Case

“How about she gets a job,” a fan said. “Woman who dont work shouldn’t receive child support. That money is for the kid not so you domt have to work,” another fan said. “4,000 per month is generous she should take it,” someone else replied. “It don’t cost 30k a month to take care of a damn new born,” a person chirped. “Any woman name princess stay away from them, another person quipped. “30k is comical,” a fan mentioned. “That’s a huge amount,” a fan spewed.

What’s Pierce Doing Now?

Following being fired from ESPN in 2021, Pierce landed on his feet, with Fox Sports hiring NBA him March 2024 as a contributor for “Undisputed.” He later transitioned to co-hosting the FS1 talk show “Speak”” alongside Keyshawn Johnson and Joy Taylor before his tenure with the network concluded.

He also has “The Truth After Dark” podcast. He co-host “KG Certified/ Ticket & The Truth” alongside former teammate and NBA legend Kevin Garnett.

Then there’s “The Truth Lounge” podcast which he and rotating guests analyze and debate top NBA news and matchups.