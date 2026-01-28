‘Picture Being On Child Support At Age 48’: Princess Santiago Files Paternity Suit Against Hall of Famer Paul Pierce Seeking Piece Of $80M NBA Fortune

It’s not just current professional athletes who get entangled in a nasty web of paternity suits and accusations of affairs and brief flings that produce offspring. Retired NBA star Paul Pierce is facing legal woes after a woman named Princess Santiago filed the paternity suit in a Los Angeles court Monday, requesting that the Basketball Hall of Famer undergo a DNA test, according to TMZ.

In the court documents, Santiago seeks to legally establish paternity for her child, who was born recently. Along with the DNA request, the report includes requests for child support and the payment of legal fees.

"I filed for paternity papers after multiple attempts to resolve this privately," Santiago said in a statement. "Paul Pierce is the father of my son, King, and I am simply asking for a paternity test so the truth can be confirmed." "This isn't about drama or attention — it's about accountability and doing what's right for my child."

Who Is Princess Santiago?

Santiago, an event director in L.A., filed the suit on January 12 and has worked with NBA players in the past, including Dwight Howard.

Pierce, 48, usually has a lot to say, but has not publicly commented on the new lawsuit. Pierce is a veteran of 19 NBA seasons and was voted one of the NBA’s Top75 players of all-time. He won a championship with the Boston Celtics in 2008, earning NBA Finals MVP honors.

Fans Are Disgusted, Not Surprised After Paul Pierce Paternity Lawsuit

Fans were unforgiving in their response to Paul who is an OG in this game, claims to be a seasoned player and has seen countless of his peers fall video to the very same thing.

“What is going on in this world when women are just getting pregnant with straight up men that they know r up 2 no good Diggs is a perfect example this man’s checks r going straight to child support!!!!,” said one fan. “Picture being on child support at age 48.. bro, better hope the child is not his,” another said on X. “That’s definitely his child…look at that man’s crazy ass dating history,” another fan added. “Paul Pierce, now in the game of ‘DNA Test’? ,” said another “Here we go again… When we gonna learn ??,” said one fan referencing the NBA superstars like Anthony Edwards and Zion Willaimson complicating their lives with various paternity issues. “He’s pushing 50 why he acting so dumb ??,” another bluntly asked.

Paul Pierce Has Had His Share Of Controversy Since NBA Retirement

Since retiring in 2017, Pierce has ventured into the podcast celebrity world and has continued to work on broadcasting and media despite several controversies, one which cost him his gig at ESPN in 2021. There was also a 2023 settlement with the SEC regarding crypto promotions. In October 2024, he was arrested on suspicion of DUI — and was eventually charged, when officials said he had a BAC above the legal limit.

Overall, though, Pierce’s wild NBA takes and his insistence that he is on the same level as Kobe Bryant, LeBron James and other mythical NBA heroes has kept his name churning in the social media mill.

All Paul Pierce Can Do Is Await Court’s Decision

Legal experts say that in California, if a paternity test confirms biological fatherhood, the court will then move to determine a formal child support schedule based on the parent’s income and the needs of the child.

Representatives for Pierce did not immediately return requests for comment Tuesday.