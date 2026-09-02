‘Sorry Princess, But Your 30k Is In Another Castle’: Paul Pierce Gets $22K Per Month Win In Child Support Battle With Mother Of Son King Rafael Santiago Pierce

Paul Pierce gives plenty of relationship advice on his podcast, some of which he doesn’t himself practice in a beneficial way. The 48-year-old Hall of Famer got dragged on social media, when it was discovered that he had impregnated a 40-year-old IG Model who was seeking close to $30K per month from the 2008 NBA Champion.

Princess Santiago Strikes Out In Court, Only Gets $8,500 K Per Month Child Support

Instead she will be getting $8,508 per month. The situation exposed Pierce’s poor decision making, but he didn’t get crushed as much as he could have.

A California judge showed some mercy on Pierce, who earned over $195 million during his 19-year NBA career and has a current estimated net worth of $70M. The 10-time All-Star admits that his finances haven’t been as robust ever since he quit the game and then was fired by ESPN.

The judge ordered Pierce to pay Princess Santiago $8,508 a month in child support for their infant son, according to court documents obtained by TMZ.

The temporary order covers King Rafael Santiago Pierce, born Feb. 6, 2026.

In addition to the settlement, Pierce was also ordered to pay $100,000 toward Santiago’s legal fees and $10,000 so she can hire a forensic accountant.

Fans React To Paul Pierce Child Support Win

Some of Pierce’s fans supported him in taking the $100K per year loss as a win. Other felt it was too much for a retired player.

“Sorry Princess, but your 30k is in another castle,” one user said, mocking the Santiago’s reduced payment. “The child doesn’t need that much. So I don’t understand. Sad deal,” one X user commented. “He shouldn’t be paying that if he’s retired… disgusting “Highway robbery,” another fan quipped. Paul Pierce Ordered to Pay Baby Mama Princess 5-Figure Sum Per Month in Child Support https://t.co/nQYOoVlXOI — TMZ Sports (@TMZ_Sports) September 2, 2026

Santiago’s Monthly Child Support Falls Well Below $29, 811 Requested

The figure Santiago ends up with is significantly lower that was she requested. Can’t knock her for going for the gusto after she says Pierce ghosted her attempts to speak with him after her pregnancy.

She had to take her campaign to social media and then the courts, to get Pierce to acknowledge his child, she’s claimed.

Pierce Wanted Monthly Child Support Payment To Be $4.145: Already Paying $44K In Child & Spousal

Reports say Pierce rejected Santiago’s initial request and asked the court to set support around $4,145 a month, citing a reduced income and hefty financial obligations he already has.

Pierce shares three children with his ex-wife Julie Landrum (daughters Prianna and Adrian, and son Prince) and has two other children from other relationships, including his most recent, King Rafael.

Pierce claims to already pay $20,000 a month in spousal support and $24,000 a month in child support for his other children. Prior to the verdict, Pierce says he had been voluntarily paying $5,000 a month for King. He also argues that Santiago has significant income of her own, which his legal team reports to be more than $400,000 a year.

Paul Pierce had a win in court as a California judge ordered the NBA Hall of Famer to pay $8,508 per month for the child he made with Princess Santiago. This was significantly lower than the nearly $30K she reportedly requested. (Screenshot/Getty Images)

How Much Is Pierce Really Making?

Pierce hasn’t touched an NBA court since 2017. Court papers he reportedly filed this summer show that he pulls in an average monthly income of about $128,000 in 2025 and cleared $165,000 in the first half of 2026. He has affiliations with Fox, DraftKings, Fanatics, NBA properties and the YouTube show “No Fouls Given.”

With his lingering Fox payments scheduled to end this momth, Pierce said he would be taking a huge hit.

Like many suckers — er, athletes — and former athletes in this situation, Pierce’s pockets will be watched for the next 18 years. Santiago will have her eyes locked on any change in salary that could can result in an increase in support. At any point, both sides can still present more financial receipts, including the forensic accounting the court authorized Pierce to pay for.